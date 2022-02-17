Lecrae says he's 'tired' of his ego after attending Super Bowl: 'Let me be honest'

Christian artist Lecrae attended Super Bowl LVI over the weekend, and following his time at the popular sportings event, the hip-hop star revealed that he is “tired” of some of his behavior patterns.

“Let me be honest. I’m tired,” the Reach Records founder wrote on social media Monday. “Before you mistake this for a cry for help or public post that should be private ... it’s not. I just want to be forthright.”

The 42-year-old artist spent the weekend posting photos and videos of himself at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. But following his time at the stadium, the entertainer met with friends who he said humbled him.

“I’m tired of my ego,” Lecrae continued.

“Lots of days I walk a fine line of wanting to be affirmed by strangers on the internet and inspiring them. I’m tired of subconsciously believing I have to look put together because I’m a public figure,” he said.

The Texas native stated that he is just a “broken human doing the best” he can to “follow Jesus.”

“On my best days people see the Light in me. On my worst days I’m the poster child for someone desperately in need of the grace of God,” he noted.

The Grammy Award-winning rapper said that though he has many earthly treasures, including accolades, cars, awards, sold-out shows and designer clothing, he does not wish to be defined by any of that.

Lecrae has been vocal about his feelings of inadequacy, largely due to being abandoned by his father growing up. The artist revealed that he still struggles with the “insecure boy” inside who fights to be “the man he should be.”

“At the top of this celebrity mountain I can honestly say having good friends, family, love, laughs, & peace of mind is the REAL treasure,” he testified. “I need as much help remembering that as anyone. Thanks to my friends in LA who keep me grounded.”

Lecrae concluded that food and coffee with his true friends are better than any Hollywood event.

The emcee is gearing up to embark on the We Are Unashamed Tour with his label mates. He recently lost one of his tour dates after tweeting about deconstructing from “politicized” and “corporatized” modern church culture.

“Once upon a time I thought I was done with Christianity. But the reality was I was just done with the institutional, corporatized, gentrified, politicized, culturally exclusive version of it,” the emcee tweeted at the time.

“Vulnerability gets people kicked out of exclusive tribes. Jesus welcomes the outcast and seeks to bring healing,” he wrote.

Despite the lost booking, Lecrae amassed thousands of likes for his tweet.

Lecrae recently teamed up with his labelmate 1K Phew to release a new album titled, No Church in a While. Although he is done with the “institution of cultural Christianity,” Lecrae assured that he still believes in the Church.