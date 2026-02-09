Home News New York Times bestselling author Lee Strobel on suffering, the supernatural and 'The Case for Miracles'

New York Times bestselling author Lee Strobel’s journey to his faith in Jesus Christ is well documented. A highly successful editor at The Chicago Tribune, Strobel was an atheist who set out to prove that Christ was nothing more than a solid teacher rather than the Son of God.

What he found forever changed his life and the lives of millions who read his book, The Case for Christ.

Over the years, this author of more than 25 books, including 11 from his The Case For series, has meticulously researched and investigated many of the claims made in the Bible, only to find them accurate and true each and every time.

Strobel’s latest project is a continuation of his 2018 bestseller The Case for Miracles, a literary work designed to answer an age-old question: Do miracles still happen today? Now available for purchase and streaming, The Case for Miracles is a documentary that takes viewers on a cinematic journey through suffering and ultimately joy to reveal the true essence of God’s design for miracles.

“There's a hope that comes when we believe that God is capable and willing to be active in our lives even today, 2,000 years after Jesus walked the Earth,” says Strobel, whose books have sold more than 18 million copies worldwide. "There is hope, and I believe God will heal all of his children.”

In the film’s 147 minutes, Strobel uses his trademark journalistic style to craft a case that challenges skeptics, strengthens believers, and ultimately leads audiences to the ultimate miracle, the Messiah’s birth in a stable more than 2,000 years ago and His subsequent resurrection.

“God took the worst thing that could ever happen in the universe, which is the death of the Son of God on the cross and from that, He produced the best thing that's ever happened in the universe,” Strobel explains. “That is the opening of Heaven to all who follow Him. So, if He can take the worst thing in the universe, and from that create the best thing, He can heal anyone.”

We recently sat down with the affably astute Strobel on the "Crossmap Podcast" to discuss the sociological and physiological impact of miracles in our lives, common threads he found in people who have experienced a miracle, and the most spectacular miracle he uncovered while working on this documentary.

