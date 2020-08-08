‘Left Behind’ films celebrate 20th anniversary with special trilogy edition

Email Print Img No-img Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

The “Left Behind" trilogy, based on the No. 1 New York Times bestselling book series of the same name, is filled with narratives seen in today's headlines: conspiracy theories, misinformation campaigns, censorship, and a deadly virus spreading worldwide.

The successful series, produced by Cloud Ten Pictures, sold more than 10 million copies on VHS/DVD 20 years ago. This year, Cinedigm is releasing a digitally remastered "Left Behind" special edition that will be available on Sept. 1.

Each film went through a 4K scan and a color upgrade to improve the 20th anniversary edition. Along with the new and improved visual experience, “Left Behind” will now include several never-before-seen bonus features, including access to a full-length documentary where biblical scholars and theologians discuss their views on the rapture.

“The world we see on the news every day is scarier and more uncertain than it has been in at least a generation,” said “Left Behind” screenwriter, producer and Cloud Ten Pictures founder Paul Lalonde, in a statement shared with The Christian Post. “The world foretold in the Bible and dramatized in the ‘Left Behind’ films has never been more real than it is now. It’s really happening, exactly as the Bible predicted thousands of years ago.”

The movies are known for their message of warning, preparedness and salvation. And star popular actors Kirk Cameron and Louis Gossett Jr.

“The fear and uncertainty of the book of Revelation comes to life in the 'Left Behind' trilogy. Millions vanish, the society is in chaos, evil is lurking, the world is at war; this is the premise for the ground-breaking faith-based trilogy,” the special edition description reads. “The anniversary release features all three iconic films: 'Left Behind,' 'Left Behind: Tribulation Force' and 'Left Behind: World at War.'"

Directed by Vic Sarin, Bill Corcoran and Craig R. Baxley, the “Left Behind" trilogy will be a two-disc release.

The following is a breakdown of the special features included:

Get The Christian Post newsletter in your inbox. The top 7 stories of the day, curated just for you!

Delivery: Weekdays

Disc 1

Left Behind: The Movie

Mass hysteria grips the world when millions of people suddenly vanish into thin air. The rapture prophesied in the Bible has happened, and those left behind scramble to find the truth in a world of turmoil and deception.

Left Behind: The Movie bonus

Hollywood premiere special – lost and found scenes!

Left Behind II: Tribulation Force bonus

Unearthed cast and crew Interviews

Extra behind-the-scenes B-roll footage

Left Behind: World at War bonus

Kirk Cameron’s candid interview on sharing the Gospel

B-roll of cast and crew filming scenes at "secret hideout" set

Lou Gossett Jr. is a Class Act

Disc 2

Left Behind II: Tribulation Force

Journalist Buck Williams (Kirk Cameron) and his “Tribulation Force” try to warn the world that their new world leader is not the Messiah, he is the exact opposite — the one the Bible calls the antichrist!

Left Behind: World at War

The world is now united under one man, Nicolae Carpathia (Gordon Currie) and the violence and mayhem seems to be under control. But with the help of Buck Williams, American President Gerald Fitzhugh (Lou Gossett Jr.) fights back against the supernatural plot to deceive to world.