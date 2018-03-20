"LEGO The Incredibles" should come as a surprise for fans of the Lego games, especially when the toymaker has not made an official announcement about it. The new title was only revealed in a teaser at the back of the instructions manual for another Lego set.

The "LEGO Juniors Incredibles 2" toy sets are now available at Walmart and elsewhere, and Lego fans who bought them were treated to a surprise announcement at the back of its instructions. It's a new game called "LEGO The Incredibles," and it looks to be coming out for the PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One, according to The Brick Fan.

Youtube/Disney/Pixar Disney and Pixar's "Incredibles 2" opens in theatres in 3D on June 15, 2018.

That's certainly one way to do a surprise reveal for their next Lego game, and one that confirms earlier rumors of a new Lego game coming out to celebrate the upcoming "Incredibles 2" movie, as well. The teaser ad has a photo of the entire superhero family in Lego form, complete with their newest member, Jack-Jack.

Since the "Incredibles 2" movie is slated to premiere on June 15, it's likely that "LEGO The Incredibles" will also come out sometime that month, as VG 247 reasoned out.

The game teaser did not come with a release date of any kind, unfortunately, and there's also the chance that the game will cover both "Incredibles" movies at the same time, in which case it could come out much earlier.

"The Incredibles 2" is set right after the events of the first movie, which already featured Jack-Jack and a brief display of his new-found, if unstable, superpowers. By the end of the first "Incredibles" movie, the baby was already capable of foiling a kidnapping attempt by Syndrome, the first movie's villain, with the infant transforming into various forms to escape.

