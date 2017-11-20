'The Incredibles 2' News: New Preview Clip Released; Sequel to Premiere on June 15 Next Year

There's a new upcoming "Incredibles" movie, and it's set to release to theaters everywhere 14 years after the first. "The Incredibles 2" also treated fans to a short clip featuring Jack-Jack, the youngest member of the Parr family of superheroes.

"The Incredibles 2" is set right after the events of the first movie, which showed Jack-Jack already showing signs of his new powers. By the end of "The Incredibles," the infant was already able to free himself from the clutches of Syndrome, the first movie's villain, by assuming a variety of forms.

Youtube/Disney/Pixar Disney and Pixar's "Incredibles 2" opens in theatres in 3D on June 15, 2018.

The new clip, which was posted by Disney's Pixar on Saturday, Nov. 18, is currently ranked as the third highest trending video on YouTube and already recorded more than 9.9 million views.

Pixar noted in their caption that "The Incredibles 2" is set to launch in 3D theaters on June 15, 2018. That's almost an entire year earlier than the original schedule, as Variety previously reported.

This June showing date was originally slated for "Toy Story 4," while "The Incredibles 2" was first scheduled for June 21, 2019. The two Pixar movies has since swapped slots with each other, letting the studio have the superhero movie out ahead of "Transformers 6" and the new "Jurassic World" next summer.

The new chapter of "The Incredibles 2" is centered on Helen (Holly Hunter) and her heroics, while Bob (Craig T. Nelson) takes on more of a home-based schedule taking care of their three kids, including Violet (Sarah Vowell) and Dash (Huck Milner).

Frozone (Samuel L. Jackson) also makes a return in the new movie and will team up once again with the superhero family to counter a new villain's plans for world domination. Brad Bird makes a return to the director's seat, after having helmed the first "Incredibles" movie.

The one-minute teaser clip below shows Jack-Jack and Bob enjoying a bit of bonding time on-screen, made more colorful as the baby erratically bursts into displays of assorted superpowers.