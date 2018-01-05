Lenovo's New Thinkpads Pack 8th-Gen Intel CPUs Into Slimmer Designs

Lenovo's top new Thinkpads now come with more powerful Intel Core processors, as well as a set of thoughtful touches like the webcam shutter. All these are now packed into thinner and lighter designs all across the 2018 ThinkPad line-up.

The company has announced a refresh of their ThinkPad lines, and these updates will go into the ThinkPad T, X and L models across the board, as Lenovo announced in a blog update this Thursday, Jan. 4.

Lenovo Lenovo's new thinkpad 580 is boosted with powerful 8th Gen Intel Core processors.

From top to bottom, all new 2018 models will have 8th Generation Intel Core CPU as an option, as well as improved support for the Windows Hello Facial Recognition security feature.

The webcams got a nice added touch as well, in the form of the ThinkShutter physical webcam cover, for the security minded or even for those who are simply camera-shy.

The ThinkPad L series, the value line-up in Lenovo's portfolio, got some much-needed design upgrades as well. The whole line now takes inspiration from the Lenovo Yoga, and 13-inch displays are now standard.

Overall, the whole line took inspiration from Lenovo's 2-in-1 laptops, if only in terms of slimmer form factors and lighter weight. The Lenovo X280, for example, is now 15 percent thinner and 20 percent lighter than the previous model, as Engadget points out.

With the new 8th-Gen Intel Core chips now coming as standard, Lenovo is offering more features and options as well, depending on the price range. The X360 now comes with Active Pen and an infrared camera for facial recognition, and models like the X280 now comes standard with rapid charging.

Larger models, like the 14-inch L480 or the 15-inch L580, now comes with options that add dedicated AMD graphics cards, just falling short of being full-fledged gaming laptops.

Lenovo looks to push these new units ahead of the rest of the market, as most models will be available starting January 2018. Starting prices will be subject to availability, though, as the company notes.