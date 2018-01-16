'Life Sentence' News: The CW Sets Premiere Date for New Series Starring Lucy Hale; Trailer Released

Facebook/CWLifeSentence Promotional image for 'Life Sentence'

The CW has announced the premiere date of "Life Sentence," a new comedy-drama series starring Lucy Hale.

According to Variety, the network made the big reveal at the recent Television Critics Association press tour. In the new series, the "Pretty Little Liars" alum plays Stella Abbott, a woman who must deal with the aftermath of her choices after it is discovered that she has been cured of her terminal illness.

In May last year, The CW released the first trailer for their new show. It opens with Stella and Elliot Knight's character kissing at a cake shop. The clerk asks them if they need a wedding cake, but Stella corrects him and says that they actually need a funeral cake.

"I'm dying," she bluntly says.

The trailer then reveals that Stella has been living her life to the fullest for the past eight years since she was diagnosed with cancer. That includes getting married, going skydiving and partying. But then, she is informed by her doctor that she has been cured of her illness. Stella's reaction is a mix of shock and joy. She spreads the news to her family and friends, who are all happy and supportive.

Stella must figure out what she is going to do with her life now that she knows it does not have a set expiry date. She decides to get a job as a barista since she is a millennial with no college education. When it comes to her personal life, Stella tells her husband that she does not want anything to change. However, he starts revealing all sorts of things that she was unaware of now that she is not dying.

Her family, on the other hand, will also go through some changes. Stella is in shock when she discovers her mom kissing another woman. Her mother tells her that she would like to focus on her own life now that Stella is cured. Her siblings have also been keeping secrets from her, ultimately revealing the sacrifices they have made so that she would not feel like a burden to them for the last eight years.

"Life Sentence" will premiere on Wednesday, March 7, at 9 p.m. EST on The CW.