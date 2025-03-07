Home News Lincoln Diaz-Balart, prominent former Cuban-American congressman, dies at 70

Former Congressman Lincoln Díaz-Balart, an influential figure in Florida politics and a fervent defender of democracy in Cuba, died on March 3 at the age of 70, after a battle with cancer.

Born in Havana in 1954, Díaz-Balart immigrated to the United States with his family following the Cuban revolution. His father, Rafael Díaz-Balart , was a prominent Cuban politician who opposed the regime of Fidel Castro . The family settled in Miami , where Lincoln began his political career.

Throughout his career, Díaz-Balart held seats in the Florida House of Representatives and Senate, before being elected to the United States Congress, where he served for 18 years representing South Florida.

One of his most notable achievements was the passage of the law that codified the U.S. embargo against Cuba, ensuring that only Congress could lift it after the implementation of democratic reforms on the island.

His brother, Congressman Mario Díaz-Balart, said in a statement: "His love for the United States and his tireless commitment to the cause of a free Cuba guided Lincoln throughout his life and his 24 years of elected public service, including 18 years in the U.S. House of Representatives."

In addition to his work against the Cuban regime, Lincoln Díaz-Balart advocated for immigrant rights and was recognized for his moderate approach to social issues.

His family, deeply rooted in politics and media, includes his brother José Díaz-Balart, a renowned journalist and news anchor. José shared the news of Lincoln's passing on his social media, remembering him as a tireless defender of freedom and justice.

The Cuban-American community and political leaders of various persuasions have paid tribute to Díaz-Balart, highlighting his dedication to the cause of a free Cuba and his commitment to democratic values ​​in the United States. His legacy will endure as a symbol of the fight for freedom and human rights.

This article was originally published at CP Español