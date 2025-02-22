Home News Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick says 'Christ-centered' legislature is why people move to Texas

Does the Lone Star State have the most "Christ-centered legislature" in America?

That's the claim made by Texas Lt. Gov Dan Patrick during his keynote speech this week at the Texas Policy Summit held by the Texas Public Policy Foundation, a right-leaning nonprofit think tank.

Speaking at the event's keynote lunch Thursday at the AT&T Executive Hotel & Conference Center in Austin, Patrick, 74, recognized a group of state senators he believes represents a larger Republican contingency of lawmakers who "put Christ first in all they do."

"We have some good House members here, we have great senators here, we are a Christ-centered Senate," Patrick said. "I want you to know that we are a Christ-centered Senate. I know we have four senators here — stand up, Senator [Brian] Birdwell, Senator [Angela] Paxton, Senator [Charles] Perry, Senator [Kevin] Sparks, where are you? These four people represent 20 Republicans who put Christ first in all they do."

Patrick emphasized the role of Christian values in guiding legislative decisions and claimed Texas stands out among other states in this regard.

"We have many Christ-filled people in the Texas House. I would say that Texas, which I'm proud of, is probably the most Christ-centered legislature in the country, and that's why people keep moving here — a thousand people a day," he said. "They see our values, they see it's an opportunity to come here and start a business and have a good job and live the American dream."

"We've added 11 million since 2000," he continued. "We've gone from 19 million to 30 million, and the projection is we are going to have another 15 million in another 20 years."

Patrick referenced his faith's role in leadership and decision-making, recounting a recent prayer he led.

"I gave a short prayer at the prayer breakfast two days ago, and I said, if you put Jesus first, you can't help but do the best for the people," he told the audience. "If you listen to a lobbyist, the last one you better talk to is Him. When you've got a tough vote to cast, where's He?"

Patrick, who has long intertwined faith with his political identity, reinforced his belief that Christian values should play a significant role in governance.

"God still has His eye on this country," he said, referencing one of his favorite verses, 2 Chronicles 7:14. "If my people who are called by my name will get down and kneel and pray and turn their face to me and ask forgiveness for their wicked ways and to heal their nation, I will hear them from Heaven, and I will forgive them, and I will heal their land."

The lieutenant governor has consistently positioned himself as a staunch advocate for Christian conservatism, often citing his efforts to instill faith-based initiatives in Texas governance, including placing, "In God We Trust" in the State Senate and supporting the sonogram bill, which he says helps protect unborn children.

After more than a dozen children lost their lives in a shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde in May 2022, Patrick called on Texans and all Americans to read 2 Chronicles 7:14.

"I believe we're a nation of Godly people and Godly people need to pray," he said at the time. "2 Chronicles 7:14, everyone should read tonight. Go to the middle of the Bible, turn right, 2 Chronicles 7:14. Christians have to pray for God to heal our land and we have to take a stand."

While he acknowledged that not every citizen is Christian, Patrick stressed that those who are Christians "need to take hold of our country."

"And we do that through prayer," he said. "You cannot change the culture of a country without changing the character of the people, and you just cannot change character without changing a heart and you can't do that without turning to God."