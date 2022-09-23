‘Fast and Furious' actor Lucas Black says role in new Christian film was an answer to prayer

Hollywood actor Lucas Black, who's best known for his roles in “The Fast and The Furious” franchise and “NCIS: New Orleans,” took a break from his roles in mainstream entertainment three years ago and said his latest role in a new Pure Flix film was an answer to prayer.

Black is the star of the new family-friendly film “Legacy Peak,” now streaming exclusively on Pure Flix.

In 2019, Black finished working on “NCIS: New Orleans” after 125 episodes when he made the decision to leave the series "to spend more time with family" and connect with his "Heavenly Father."

"There were plenty of days where I would go to work and they would still be asleep, and I would come home and they'd be already in bed,” Black told The Christian Post. “The first three seasons … I'd be working 70 hours a week. I'm just fortunate throughout my career, I've recognized that that kind of schedule and the way the entertainment business is run, and a lot of temptations that come with it, can be really destructive to families' lives and your relationship with others.

"It takes a lot of discipline, a lot of godly people around you to hold you accountable,” he added.

Those concerns were some of the reasons why Black decided to step away and take time off to "reflect and rest.” Soon after, he was introduced to this new faith-filled film.

"We were praying what the next step was going to be,” Black said of himself and his wife. “We saw a huge culture shift here in America and for a long time, movies coming out of Hollywood and in entertainment undermined the fatherhood role.”

Their prayers were answered when he attended a homeschool convention and met Pastor Eric Ludy who spoke to Black about the script for "Legacy Peak."

"I read it, my wife read it, and she comes to me with tears in her eyes and says, ‘I don't know why you wouldn't be a part of this project.’” he recalled, explaining why he wanted to take the role. “It's one that really sheds a good light on fathers. It shows the need for a good earthly father. It shows how we can find our fulfillment and love from our Heavenly Father, and it really is one that's going to empower the nuclear family, and especially fathers out there.”

“Legacy Peak” is about a man named Jason who “wants nothing more than to have his girlfriend’s kids like him. But when a perfectly planned trip to a mountain cabin falls apart, the ensuing adventure could tear them apart or bring them closer than they ever imagined. Together they'll discover how to trust again and what it means to be a family,” the synopsis reads.

Black plays Jason and the rest of the cast includes: Todd Terry, Ina Barron, Kyleigh M. Bakker and Roman Engle.

"My character gets to use masculine traits to really protect the innocent, and provide for them and show transparency to connect with the kids in a special way,” Black told CP.

"[I'm] super blessed to be a part of it. It was an answered prayer, for me and my family just to have something come to us like this. God orchestrated the whole thing.”

Black didn't always have such strong Christian convictions, however. Although he was raised in a Christian home where he was taken to church every Sunday, he strayed from the Lord in his 20s, when he was trying to do the Christian walk alone while working in the entertainment industry.

"I really didn't have a strong spiritual family or godly men that I can do a Bible study with, or do life with that really hold me accountable,” he said.

Early in 2015, Black became intentional about reading the Bible and said he was "convicted by the Holy Spirit" which helped him dedicate himself to God. He eventually became involved in a church and a Men’s Bible study which held him accountable.

"That's really when my relationship with the Lord took on a whole new level. All the chapters and books about the Holy Spirit really spoke to me,” Black testified. “He is our advocate; He is our helper. I can rely on him in times of trouble or when I'm feeling alone and traveling around. The Lord is with us wherever we go."

"I'm just thankful He's always been with me. He never leaves us nor forsakes us, and His grace has just shown abundantly in my life,” “The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift” star continued.

Films like "Legacy Peak" that have faith and family messages are the type of entertainment Black encourages people to spend time watching. "There's an attack in our country right now on Christian values, on family values,” Black said. “So, this is kind of our way of battling our culture."

He added: “I think we need to really focus and be intentional about what we allow to be seen on our screens in our homes for our family. We really need to fight for our families and our children, so we need to be intentional about what's coming through the television screen, the computer screen and the phone.”

"The more you guys watch stuff like this, the more we're able to make content like this," he said. "The message is going to be strong that's going to empower families and empower Christians and encourage them and uplift them. I just encourage you to go out and see it because we're fighting this battle together. We got to stand strong in faith and stand strong as Christians and fight for our families.”

To screen "Legacy Peak" visit Pure Flix.