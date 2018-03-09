TV Asahi Official Site Promotional poster for the upcoming Japanese live-action special effects series, “Kaitou Sentai Lupinranger VS Keisatsu Sentai Patranger.” This will be the 42nd entry in the long-running “Super Sentai” series.

Yet another three-way battle over the Lupin Collection is about to break out on the next episode of the Japanese live-action special effects series "Kaitou Sentai Lupinranger VS Keisatsu Sentai Patranger."

According to the synopsis for the fifth episode titled "Targeted, the International Police," a call for emergency response will cause the Patrangers to be deployed. The robotic assistant, Jim Carter (voiced by Rie Kugimiya) is contacted by Commander Hilltop (Ike Nwala) with regards to an incident involving the new VS Vehicles.

Apparently, the car that is being used to transport the said vehicles have has been attacked. This piece of information sends Keiichiro Asaka (Kousei Yuuki), a.k.a. Patren 1gou, rushing to the scene as quickly as possible. There, he gets caught in another battle for the possession of the Lupin Collection between the criminal organization the Gangler and the phantom thieves Lupinrangers.

As if this isn't complicated enough, Destra Majjo (voiced by Yuuji Ueda), the smart and powerful bodyguard of the crime lord Dogranio Yaboon (Mitsuru Miyamoto), suddenly appears on the battlefield.

Will the Lupinrangers finally be able to retrieve the Lupin Collection? It seems that this incident has been designed to particularly target Keiichiro and his crew. What could Destra Majjo be doing out there, and just what kind of plan is being utilized now against the International Police?

"Kaitou Sentai Lupinranger VS Keisatsu Sentai Patranger" airs on Sundays at 9:30 a.m. JST on TV Asahi's Superhero Time block.

In other news, Japanese actor Jingi Irie has just been announced as a series regular in the ongoing "Super Sentai" series as a character named Zamigo Delma, the mysterious man who has frozen and stolen the Lupinrangers' missing loved ones. The announcement was made on the series' official Twitter Page.

Irie previously played Jiro in the 2014 Japanese tokusatsu film "Kikaider Reboot."