'Madam Secretary' Season 4 Episode 13 Spoilers: Henry Considers Resigning from Job

Facebook/MadamSecretary/ Promo photo for "Madam Secretary"

Henry (Tim Daly) may be thinking of returning to his duties as a full-time professor in the upcoming episode of "Madam Secretary."

In the episode titled "Reading the Signs," the synopsis reveals that Henry is about to make a huge decision regarding his career. Currently, he is affiliated with the Defense Intelligence Agency and the National Security Agency and shares his knowledge on military directly to the president. Henry is also a professor at National War College. The reason for his sudden career decision remains a mystery, but it must have something do with the fact that his DIA contact and protégée Dmitri (Chris Petrovski) was exiled in Alaska during the midseason finale.

Meanwhile, the episode will also see the McCords worrying about their middle daughter, Alison (Katherine Herzer). The teen will encounter quite a shocking experience in college when her roommate attempts to commit suicide. Alison is blaming herself. She thinks that had she recognized the signs, she might have stopped it from happening. The promo photos show a sad Alison burrowing into her mother's embrace while in a hospital's waiting room. She must have called Elizabeth (Teá Leoni) to tell what took place.

According to CarterMatt, season 4B will likely feature more scenes where Elizabeth excels as a mother. Although her job at the State Department is rigorous and takes much of her time, she never fails to show her children that she loves them. Alison's predicament is not the only hurdle that she will encounter when it comes to her kids. There is also Stevie (Wallis Currie-Wood), her other daughter, who is suffering from a broken heart after her boyfriend was sent to Alaska by the government. Stevie and Dmitri started dating even without her parents' approval. When he was deployed, she was devastated.

"Madam Secretary" season 4 will be back on Sunday, March 11 at 10 p.m. EST on CBS.