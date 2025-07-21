Home News Make-a-Wish kid gets to meet NFL star he admires because he's a 'great Christian'

A 12-year-old boy with a chronic illness got to meet his favorite athlete, whom he admires because of the athlete's Christian faith.

John Sperring, a 12-year-old from Dallas, Texas, who suffers from Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome that has required him to undergo multiple surgeries, was featured on the "My Wish" segment of ESPN's "SportsCenter" last week.

The segment profiles children affiliated with the Make-a-Wish Foundation, which works to make the dreams of children with chronic and/or terminal illnesses come true. ESPN partners with the Make-a-Wish Foundation to help children meet their favorite athletes.

Sperring said "just praying to God that he would heal me" helped him secure the strength to make it through the operations. Sperring's frequent trips to a hospital in Houston have provided him with a view of NRG Stadium, where the Houston Texans play, making him a fan of the National Football League team.

Sperring elaborated on his admiration for Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud, praising him as a "very humble player" who "always puts God first in his interviews."

After identifying meeting Stroud as his wish while filming what he thought was a commercial, Sperring was informed during a live ESPN broadcast that his wish was coming true and that he would have the opportunity to meet his hero.

Sperring got to visit NRG Stadium along with his family, where he received VIP treatment.

He told Stroud that he admires him because he's a "great Christian." The 23-year-old responded by saying his dad was a pastor who "taught me a lot."

Stroud gave Sperring a jersey with a personalized message written within the jersey No. 7. He included Bible verses Psalms 34:15-18, Philippians 4:6-7 and Jeremiah 29:11. Stroud wrote "Praying for you buddy!!" As he signed a football for Sperring, Stroud said he had a reciprocal level of admiration for the child.

"You love Jesus, I love that," Stroud told Sperring. The NFL star urged him to "keep that child-like faith."

Stroud gave Sperring a behind-the-scenes tour of the stadium, which included a trip to the Texans' locker room. "This is so cool," Sperring said as he discovered his own locker with a Texans jersey with his name on it.

While Sperring's condition prevents him from playing football, the 12-year-old had the opportunity to dress in complete football gear, including the jersey and a helmet. The Texans also signed Sperring to an "honorary one-day player contract."

In addition to meeting his hero, Sperring met other team members and head coach DeMeco Ryans. He also participated in a Texans practice session and rallied the team.

Stroud has not hesitated to talk about his Christian faith since entering the spotlight as a professional athlete. In 2023, he won the AP Rookie of the Year Award, after being drafted with the second overall pick out of Ohio State University.

At a press conference following a 2023 game, Stroud credited "a lot of prayer" and "a lot of just knowing that God wouldn't put anything on me that I can't handle" when asked how he maintained his calm demeanor.

"I don't deserve His grace and His mercy, but He still gives it to me, and I love Him for that. … I think God made me like that," he added.