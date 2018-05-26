Male Student in Custody After Indiana Shooting; Science Teacher Who Rushed Shooter Lauded as Hero

A male student, whose identity is currently kept confidential, has been arrested following the shooting at an Indiana middle school on Friday, May 25. The incident left a student and a teacher badly injured, according to the Noblesville Police Department.

The arrest happened at 9:06 a.m. EDT following a call of an active shooter at the Noblesville West Middle School, according to city Police Department chief Kevin Jowitt. The two victims, which authorities have also declined to identify, were taken to the nearby hospital according to Fox News.

Facebook/Noblesville West Middle School A student and a teacher were transported to the IU Health Mothodist Hospital after they were injured in the shooting at Noblesville West Middle School in Indiana on Friday, May 25, 2018.

According to the police, the suspect made an excuse to leave class on Friday. As he returned, the student had two handguns with him. According to 13-year-old Ethan Stonebraker, a teacher, Jason Seaman, rushed at the shooter "with his arms in front of him, and then he just tackled him against the wall."

Seaman has thrown a basketball at the shooter and ran straight at him, unmindful of the bullets as the rest of the classroom scrambled to hide behind a table.

Stonebraker claimed to have known the gunman, who he recalled having been "a nice kid most of the times."

"It's just a shock that he would do something like that," the student said. The students of Noblesville West Middle School were immediately taken by bus to the nearby Noblesville High School gym in the meantime.

Police said that the female student the assailant managed to injure during the shooting was in critical condition. The teacher was also wounded but was considered in good condition by Friday evening.

Noblesville Police Department A male student was taken by the police into custody after the incident at Noblesville West Middle School on Friday, May 25, 2018.

According to Seaman's brother, Jeremy Seaman, the teacher was hit three times and had to undergo surgery. He was able to talk to his wife and reassure her even with his wounds.

"The female student (identity withheld) was initially transported by ground ambulance to Riverview Heath (Noblesville, IN) before later being transported by air ambulance to Riley Children's Hospital (Indianapolis, IN). Her condition was listed as 'critical' at the time of this release," the press release by the Noblesville Police Department laid out in detail.

According to Noblesville police Lt. Bruce Barnes, the girl has been airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital for further treatment. As for the suspect, he was detained and there was "no apparent injuries" on him at the time.

Meanwhile, science teacher Jason Seaman is now being lauded as a hero for preventing the incident from involving more people. "If it weren't for him, more of us would have been injured for sure," Stonebraker, who was in the seventh-grade class when the shooting took place, pointed out.

Noblesville West Middle School had about 1,300 students from grades six to eight, according to the Associated Press report. They were picked up by the hundreds of parents and family members who rushed to the Noblesville High School gym when they heard about the incident.