March for Life 2019 Theme Revealed: Asks People to Imagine World Without MLK, Einstein, Rosa Parks

(Screenshot: Facebook/March for Life) March for Life 2019 theme reveal in a Facebook video on October 18, 2018.

March for Life 2019 has revealed its annual theme ahead of the major pro-life march, declaring that all people are "unique from day one."

"Imagine if we never had a Martin Luther King, Mahatma Gandhi, Bob Marley, Lauryn Hill, Mother Theresa, Joan of Arc, Albert Einstein, Rosa Parks," a speaker asks in verse-form in the video published on Facebook Thursday.

"What would our world look like? How would have our world not have changed or shifted?" he posits.

The video explains that there have been "60 million aborted babies since Roe v. Wade," referring to the 1973 Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion in America.

"We are proud to announce our 2019 theme — Unique from Day One: Pro-life is pro-science," March for Life says in a short message.

"Medical and technological advancements continue to reaffirm the science behind the pro-life cause — that life begins at fertilization. Life, in its most vulnerable form, should be protected. #uniquefromdayone #whywemarch," it adds.

Explaining the theme further on its website, the initiative insists that being pro-life is not in opposition to science whatsoever.

"Life begins at fertilization, or day one, when egg meets sperm and a new, unique, human embryo is created," it argues.

"From the moment of fertilization, our DNA is present, whether its 23 pairs of chromosomes or 22," March for Life adds.

"The unique fingerprint that each of us has — distinguishing us from any other human on the planet, is determined by that DNA at day one! Right from the beginning of life, you are becoming the unique, incredible, unrepeatable person that you are," it continues.

"When life begins and the stages of prenatal development are scientific facts. Humanity — and our uniqueness as individuals — begins at day one, at fertilization. Life, in its most vulnerable form, should be protected."

The 46th annual march is scheduled for Jan. 18, 2019, at the National Mall in Washington D.C.

Americans have offered complex views on abortion, with the metrics changing depending on specific survey questions.

Hill.TV and HarrisX polling company asked 1,000 registered voters between Aug. 31 and Sept. 1 under what circumstances should abortion be legal, which led to the majority, or 55 percent, responding that it should either be illegal or only legal in limited cases such as rape, incest, or to save the life of the mother.

Another 27 percent of respondents said that abortion should be legal until the third trimester, while only 18 percent said that it should be legal in all circumstances.

In January 2018, President Donald Trump become the first sitting U.S. president to directly address the annual March for Life. Trump said he was "honored" and "proud" of that fact.

"The March for Life is a movement born out of love. You love your families, you love your neighbors, you love our nation, and you love every child, born and unborn, because you believe that every life is sacred, that every child is a precious gift from God," Trump told marchers at the time.

"Because of you, tens of thousands of Americans have been born and reached their full God-given potential."

Watch the March for Life 2019 theme reveal video below: