Home News Marjorie Taylor Greene announces resignation after Trump spat

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., said Friday night she would resign from Congress in early January. The announcement followed a public breakdown in her relationship with President Donald Trump over issues including the release of Jeffrey Epstein-related files.

In a statement posted to X, Greene said her final day as representative of Georgia’s 14th District will be Jan. 5, 2026, citing Trump’s alleged recent attacks on her as a key reason for her decision.

Trump had called Greene a “traitor” and a “lunatic” after she supported a bill requiring the Department of Justice to disclose its Epstein investigation records, The Christian Post reported earlier this week.

Trump’s statement was posted last Friday to Truth Social as Greene threw her support behind a bipartisan discharge petition in the U.S. House of Representatives to force the Epstein Files Transparency Act out of committee for a floor vote.

The bill overwhelmingly passed by a vote of 427-1 on Tuesday afternoon, with Rep. Clay Higgins, R-La., being the only vote against the measure. Hours later, the U.S. Senate agreed with unanimous consent to pass the bill, sending it to the president’s desk.

The bill would force the U.S. Department of Justice to release all files related to the investigation into the late convicted sex offender. Trump has signaled his willingness to sign the bill, despite formerly dismissing ongoing concerns about Epstein and his sex trafficking network that involved powerful figures internationally.

Trump said he no longer supported Greene and would instead back “the right person” in a future Republican primary for her seat. Greene had once been among Trump’s most prominent defenders, campaigning nationally on his behalf and regularly defending him in interviews and appearances.

There had also been rumors and speculation that Greene had been considering either a run for governor of Georgia or U.S. Senate but was reportedly dissuaded from running for Senate under pressure from her Republican colleagues and the president, who didn't believe she could win a general election.

However, Green told her constituents and supporters in a lengthy post on X not to believe such rumors, and if she had been running for governor, "the entire world would know it."

“I am humbled and grateful by the massive statewide support that I have to run for Governor, and if I wanted to run we all know I would win. It’s not even debatable,” she wrote.

Greene said she had remained loyal to Trump throughout her time in Congress, opposing his second impeachment in 2021 and aligning with him on most legislative issues. But she said she had been targeted unfairly for opposing foreign wars, calling for an end to H1B visa programs that she believes replace Americans' jobs, and pressing for the Epstein records’ release.

“Loyalty should be a two way street and we should be able to vote our conscience and represent our district’s interest because our job title is literally, ‘Representative,’” she wrote. She also referenced Trump’s decision to withdraw his endorsement and support a primary challenger, writing, “I refuse to be a ‘battered wife’ hoping it all goes away and gets better.”

Greene wrote that her resignation was motivated in part by her desire to avoid a divisive and damaging primary campaign, which she said would harm her district and the Republican Party.

“I have too much self respect and dignity, love my family too much, and do not want my sweet district to have to endure a hurtful and hateful primary against me by the President we all fought for,” she said.

Greene said her rift with Trump began after she criticized his foreign policy focus and accused the federal government of failing on conservative goals like immigration and healthcare. She said her legislative proposals, including limiting visas, cutting taxes and banning experimental trans procedures for children and teens, had stalled due to party inaction.

She cited personal sacrifices for Trump, including missing her father’s cancer surgery to vote against his impeachment in 2021. She reaffirmed her priorities of ending foreign wars, restricting immigration and defunding NPR and PBS, and said Congress had become incapable of reform.

Though she gave no clear plans, Greene suggested she might stay politically engaged, warning that if she is pushed out, so are the working-class Americans she said she represents.

Trump responded to the resignation by telling ABC News that “it’s great news for the country.”

Georgia’s 14th District is heavily conservative and is expected to remain in Republican hands once a special election is held.