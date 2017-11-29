Mark Hamill Explains How Carrie Fisher Lives On Through Billie Lourd, Says She's 'So Similar to Her Mother'

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Carrie Fisher and Billie Lourd embrace.

Carrie Fisher may be gone, but she lives on through her daughter Billie Lourd.

While appearing as a guest on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," Mark Hamill revealed that Lourd's presence in the "Star Wars" universe is helping keep Fisher's legacy burning. Lourd briefly appeared in "The Force Awakens" as Lt. Kaydel Ko Connix and the "Scream Queens" alum is expected to reprise her role in "The Last Jedi."

"That's why it's so great that Billie Lourd is in the movie because we have that sort of continuity there," Hamill explained, according to the Daily Mail, adding that Lourd is very much like Fisher. The actor cited Lourd's tardiness as an example of how she is "so similar to her mother."

Fisher died from sleep apnea and a combination of other factors on Dec. 27 last year, according to the Los Angeles County coroner's office. On Dec. 23, the actress was on an international flight from London to Los Angeles, California, when she suddenly went into cardiac arrest. Lourd revealed in a statement that her mother "battled drug addiction and mental illness her entire life" and that she "ultimately died of it."

Known for playing Princess (and later General) Leia Organa in the "Star Wars" films, Fisher had completed filming all of her scenes for "The Last Jedi" before she passed away. She was originally slated to appear in "Star Wars: Episode 9."

Hamill also recalled his friendship with Fisher and all the times they behaved like childish siblings. They would have "huge fights," but they would always enjoy each other's company and have lots of fun together.

"She's like an irreplaceable member of the family; but the whole world feels that way, we're all mourning her," he said. "I always think of her in the present tense, I don't think of her in the past, because any time you were with her it was just fun."

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" will premiere on Dec. 15.