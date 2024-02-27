Home News Mark Wahlberg on seeking God's guidance daily: 'I'll always have a plan and He changes that quite often'

After working in the entertainment industry for several decades — and starring in countless films — Mark Wahlberg is confident of one thing: He needs God’s guidance over every project he tackles.

“[Prayer] has been a big part of the way I start my day for decades now,” the 52-year-old Academy Award-nominated actor and father-of-four told The Christian Post.

“It helps me get through everything, especially to remind me of what I'm trying to do on a daily basis. I'm away from home, I miss my family, so it's got to start with gratitude. And then also, the guidance and the reminder to continue to do the things that He wants me to do and the path that He wants me to take, because I'll always have a plan, and He changes that quite often.”

Wahlberg, who recently partnered with “The Chosen” star Jonathan Roumie to promote the prayer and meditation app Hallow during the Super Bowl, stars in the forthcoming film “Arthur the King,” hitting theaters March 15. Based on a true story, the film follows Mikael Lindnord (Wahlberg), an adventure racer driven by the desire for one final victory.

The film follows the extraordinary true story of an unbreakable bond formed over a grueling 435-mile race in the Dominican Republic, a dramatic shift from the real events that took place during the 2014 Adventure Racing World Championship in Ecuador.

Alongside a team of elite athletes, Michael's journey takes a turn when he encounters Arthur, a stray dog whose quiet dignity and resilience earn him a place in the heart of the team and the race. Through treacherous terrain and extreme conditions, Arthur redefines the essence of victory, loyalty and friendship for the team.

“We were inspired and awestruck by what Michael and his team would do in these races for real, so we wanted to honor them,” Wahlberg said. “And, of course, the responsibility that comes with telling their story is something that we take very seriously.”

Known for tackling physically challenging roles, Wahlberg's preparation for this adventure-packed movie was no exception. The actor told CP he spent three months training to prepare to “look like an adventure racer.”

“I didn’t think too much about it … but once you're in it, you're in it, there's no backing out,” he said.

The narrative of “Arthur the King” extends beyond the race, offering a glimpse into Michael's life, his obsession with adventure racing, and the support of his family. The film explores themes of teamwork, perseverance and the unexpected ways in which companionship can emerge in the toughest of circumstances.

For Wahlberg, the movie served as an opportunity to reflect his commitment to selecting roles that align with his family's values.

“My kids said I am not allowed to come home without the dog [who plays Arthur], so I literally was naive enough to think that maybe there was a slight chance that his owner would part ways with them and allow me, because I'm the star of the movie, to take the dog home,” Wahlberg said.

"So I did ask. I told my kids I asked him. Of course, I got a big 'no.' They looked at me like I was crazy. And I completely understood."

Reflecting on the projects he chooses to work on, Wahlberg said, "I can't help but think that every time I choose a role, is it something [my wife and kids] would want to see me in? Not so much would they approve, because … I haven't played a bad guy for 20-something years, and I just did that recently. And I think my kids and wife will get a kick out of it, but I definitely think about if it's something that they would enjoy seeing.”

Directed by Simon Cellan Jones, the film is adapted from Lindnord's bestselling book Arthur: The Dog Who Crossed the Jungle to Find a Home. Rated PG-13, the film also stars Simu Liu, Nathalie Emmanuel and Ali Suliman.

In recent years, Wahlberg, a devout Catholic, has increasingly used his platform to back projects that align with his values. In 2022, he produced, starred in — and even funded — “Father Stu,” a film based on the true story of Stuart Long, a bad-boy boxer-turned-priest who lived out God’s calling on his life despite tremendous obstacles, including opposition from his family, the Catholic Church, and even his own health.

At the time, Wahlberg told CP he wanted to bring the story to life after seeing how God uses the broken and battered to share His message of redemption and hope.

“[God is] looking for the people who have real experience and can appreciate being touched and given another chance,” Wahlberg reflected. “That's why Stu is so effective. He had an authenticity and credibility when he spoke to people; they knew that he had been in their shoes at one time or another. It's one thing to be book smart, another thing to have real street smarts and real-life experience. I've always found that invaluable when playing roles and trying to be as authentic as possible in my portrayal of parts that I've played.”

Before becoming one of Hollywood’s most sought-after actors, Wahlberg was a troubled teen who served 45 days in jail for assaulting two Asian men in an attempted robbery turned hate crime. The Boston native struggled with an addiction to cocaine and was, in his own words, “an absolute trainwreck.”

It was his faith, Wahlberg told CP, that helped him turn his life around.

“All the real-life things that I have been through I want to share. And I want to let people know that, you know what, it's OK. Every saint has a past, and every sinner has a future. So we're trying to encourage people and let them know that we’re not giving up on them. Nobody's beyond redemption.”