Marlon Humphrey praises God, thanks family after signing 5-year extension with Ravens Marlon Humphrey praises God, thanks family after signing 5-year extension with Ravens

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey doesn’t have to worry about free agency any time soon after signing a five-year, $98.75 million extension with the team. The deal will kick in at the end of Humphrey’s rookie contract, keeping him with the Ravens through the 2026 season.

The 2017 first-round draft pick gave thanks to God during a press conference announcing the extension, and he said he rededicated his life to Christ at the beginning of his NFL career.

“I just can’t thank God enough for how He’s kept me aligned,” Humphrey said. “Now that I’ve dedicated my life to Christ, it’s opened so many doors and opened my eyes so much.”

Humphrey — who was named a first-team All-Pro as Baltimore finished with the best record in the NFL last season — credited his family for guiding him in his faith journey.

“I just come from a great family and the biggest thing my family’s done, we’ve kept God in the mix,” he said. “Even when sometimes I was steering left and God wanted me to go right, I think God stayed by my side. My parents definitely made sure God was in the mix at all times.”

The extension comes on the back of a breakout year for Humphrey, who became a regular starter for the first time in 2019. He finished the season with a career-high three interceptions and returned two fumbles for touchdowns. Humphrey earned an invitation to the Pro Bowl in addition to his All-Pro recognition.

Even as he starred at the University of Alabama and became an elite NFL prospect, Humphrey felt like there was something missing from his life. That all changed when he recommitted himself to following Christ.

“I grew up in the Church, tried to keep God in my life to some aspect, but I can’t say I was walking in the straightest path,” Humphrey told the Ravens’ team website last year. “Two years ago, I made that adjustment. It’s been sailing smooth ever since.”

Humphrey and the Ravens (2-1), whom many expect to challenge the Kansas City Chiefs for the AFC’s berth in the Super Bowl this season, travel to Washington this weekend.

This article was originally published on SportsSpectrum.com. Visit Sports Spectrum for daily sports and faith content, including magazines, podcasts, devotionals, videos and more.