'Marvel vs Capcom: Infinite' News: Capcom's Newest Fighter Snubbed From Capcom's Own Tournament

It seems the final nail in the coffin for "Marvel vs Capcom: Infinite" is here as news has surfaced that Capcom's latest Versus fighter will not be featured in the Capcom Pro Tour, Capcom's own sponsored tournament.

It is a bad time to be a "Marvel vs Capcom" fan as it is clear that the game is not doing well. After failing to snag a main spot at this year's Evolution Championship Series (EVO), most fans would think that Capcom, at the very least, would support their own brand, right? Well, it seems that is not the case as, according to a report by Kotaku, "Marvel vs Capcom: Infinite" will be absent from this year's Capcom Pro Tour as well.

The Capcom Pro Tour is Capcom's own sponsored series of tournaments that is meant to promote their games and serve as a way to support the fighting game community scene as an esport. They recently announced their plans for the first few tournaments of the year and, interestingly enough, their announcement makes no mention of "Marvel vs Capcom: Infinite" whatsoever. A Capcom representative reported to Kotaku that this was not an oversight and that they would be focusing on "Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition" and its season 3 roster of characters for this tour.

What is really interesting in this whole ordeal is that, a few months ago, Capcom's esports business plan for "Infinite" was leaked online and, according to that plan, it was supposed to be incorporated into the Capcom Pro Tour. Well, it looks like the plan has changed in light of the game's public reception.

By all accounts, "Marvel vs Capcom: Infinite," is not a bad game. Mechanically speaking, it has some of the best systems in place right now for a fighting game, or at least that is what the pros say. Unfortunately, due to various circumstances and reasons, it failed to gain traction in the public eye and did not do commercially well.

Is this the end for the game? With how things are going, it seems unlikely that Capcom will push out any new updates in the future, especially in terms of the roster. They could be planning an "Arcade Edition" style revival down the line, but for now it seems "Marvel vs Capcom: Infinite" is on its last legs.