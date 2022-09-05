Mass stabbings leave 10 dead, 15 hospitalized in Canada; 2 suspects on the run

Police in Canada are hunting for two suspects after a mass stabbing in an indigenous community in Saskatchewan province killed 10 people and wounded at least 15 others Sunday.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) has issued a “dangerous persons” alert across Saskatchewan and the neighboring provinces of Alberta and Manitoba after the suspects went on a stabbing spree in 13 different locations in James Smith Cree Nation and the nearby village of Weldon in Saskatchewan, CBC reported.

“There may be additional injured victims who transported themselves to various hospitals,” Rhonda Blackmore, commanding officer of the Saskatchewan RCMP, said. “We are currently actively looking for [them], dedicating maximum resources to this.”

Blackmore called it “certainly a very significant event if not the largest we’ve seen in the last number of years,” and added that while some victims might have been targeted, the others appeared to have been “attacked randomly.”

The two suspects have been identified as Damien Sanderson, 31, who is 5-foot-7 and 155 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes; and Myles Sanderson, 30, who is 6-foot-1 and 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, the National Post said, adding that both were believed to be in a black Nissan Rogue with Saskatchewan license plate 119 MPI.

Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers had issued a wanted poster for Myles Sanderson in May, accusing him of being “unlawfully at large” in the region, according to BBC.

“They are considered armed and dangerous… At this point, we don’t know if they have changed vehicle since this morning,” RCMP said. “Their location and direction of travel are unknown. This is why we need everyone in the province to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activity by calling 911 immediately.”

Leaders of the James Smith Cree Nation declared a state of emergency after the stabbings, as per a statement they released, saying they have set up two emergency operations centers to help provide health support to the communities.

The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations also issued a statement.

“Our hearts break for all those impacted,” FSIN Chief Bobby Cameron said. “This is the destruction we face when harmful illegal drugs invade our communities, and we demand all authorities to take direction from the Chiefs and Councils and their membership to create safer and healthier communities for our people.”

Cameron pledged to provide services and support on behalf of the 74 First Nations in Saskatchewan.

“It’s sick how jail time, drugs and alcohol can destroy many lives,” Michael Brett Burns, a former partner of a mother of two was among the 10 people killed, told the Aboriginal Peoples Television Network, according to Reuters.

The stabbings are “heartbreaking,” Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a statement. “I am shocked and devastated by the horrific attacks today… Those responsible for today’s abhorrent attacks must be fully brought to justice.”

Trudeau added, “I thank the first responders for their hard work to apprehend the suspects, protect people, and treat the injured. The Government of Canada has been in direct communication with the James Smith Cree Nation community leadership and we are ready to assist in any way we can.”