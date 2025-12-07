Home News This week in Christian history: Martin Rinkart dies; bounty placed on Menno Simons

Throughout the Church's extensive history, numerous events of lasting significance have occurred.

Each week marks anniversaries of impressive milestones, unforgettable tragedies, amazing triumphs, memorable births and notable deaths.

Some events spanning 2,000 years of history might be familiar, while others might be unknown to many.

The following pages highlight anniversaries of memorable events from this week in Christian history, including the death of Martin Rinkart, Menno Simons having a bounty placed on his head, and the baptism of a pioneering African bishop.