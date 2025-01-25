Home News Matt Chandler back at home recovering after being hospitalized for undisclosed illness

Matt Chandler, the pastor of The Village Church in Flower Mound, Texas, has returned home to recover after being hospitalized for an undisclosed illness, only weeks after his wife overcame a similar health concern.

“Matt is home!” wrote Lauren Chandler, the pastor’s wife, on Instagram Friday. “Thank you all for praying for us.”

The pastor was hospitalized to treat a condition that doctors initially struggled to identify. His hospitalization followed his wife’s treatment for a similar illness.

“We got home and Matt is well on his way to recovery. I am feeling 100%. We are confident Matt will make a full recovery in no time,” Lauren wrote in the update Friday.

She added that she wasn't sharing the diagnosis “simply out of privacy.” She explained, “Our desire in making this public was to have people pray for us. Thank you for doing so.”

Lauren previously wrote, “My turn to ask you guys for prayer. Matt was admitted to the hospital in the middle of the night. Same symptoms that I had and still no answers. Thankfully, I am well on the mend and know Matt will be too.”

She described the situation as frightening at times but assured her followers that the most troubling phase had passed. She cited her own improvement as evidence that relief could follow once physicians understood the root cause.

Earlier this month, after Lauren was discharged from the hospital, Matt Chandler provided an update on his wife's condition. “All Lauren’s numbers look great,” he wrote. “Still don’t have certain labs back but we can wait those out at home.”

He added, “Our infectious diseases doc is informing the hospitalist that we can go home! Thank you for all your prayers. Please pray for her recovery now, which is apparently going to take a couple [of] months.”

The pastor also wrote, “The doctors are convinced it’s viral and she will start turning the corner soon.”

Chandler said his wife’s symptoms included a “brutal headache from the spinal tap” and “double pneumonia.”

Chandler has served The Village Church for more than 20 years, with a focus on preaching and pastoral responsibilities.

Apart from her role as a worship leader at The Village Church, Lauren manages a Substack account and has authored several books, including Praise Him! and Goodbye to Goodbyes.

She also wrote a memoir, Steadfast Love, and released a Christian music album titled “The Narrow Place,” along with a worship single called “Steadfast Love.”

Lauren’s Bible study, With Us in the Wilderness, explores passages from the book of Numbers.