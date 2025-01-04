Home News Matt Chandler's wife discharged from hospital, recovering at home

After several days in the hospital, Pastor Matt Chandler’s wife was discharged to go home and complete her recovery from an unidentified illness.

In an Instagram post published Thursday, Chandler provided an update on his wife, Lauren's condition. “All Lauren’s numbers look great,” he wrote. “Still don’t have certain labs back but we can wait those out at home.”

Chandler, the pastor of The Village Church in Flower Mound, Texas, expressed his gratitude, saying, “Our infectious diseases doc is informing the hospitalist that we can go home!!” He also expressed gratitude for all those who sent well wishes to his wife: “Thank you for all your prayers. Please pray for her recovery now, which is apparently going to take a couple [of] months.”

Adding that he also prayed for a “quick discharge,” he provided a “final update,” indicating that his wife had arrived home. Chandler first announced his wife’s hospitalization in an Instagram post last Sunday, sharing that she was on her third day in the hospital after suffering from “super high fever and other symptoms.”

“The tests have all come back negative and she’s been tested on everything you guys are mentioning in the comments,” he added. “The doctors are convinced it’s viral and she will start turning the corner soon.”

Chandler said his wife's symptoms included a “brutal headache from the spinal tap” and “double pneumonia.” In a follow-up post published Tuesday, Chandler added, “She has finally turned the corner! She looks more like herself and the color is back in her face.”

“They still haven’t identified the virus but have ruled out most of the scary autoimmune diseases,” he continued. “Doctor said if she can go 48 hours without fever and fever reduction meds we can go home.”

Throughout his wife's hospitalization, Chandler asked for prayers and thanked his followers for the support and well wishes the couple has received.

In addition to her role as a worship leader at The Village Church, where her husband has served as the lead pastor for more than 20 years, Lauren Chandler operates a Substack account, has written the picture books Praise Him! and Goodbye to Goodbyes as well as the memoir Steadfast Loveand released a Christian music album titled The Narrow Place along with a worship single titled “Steadfast Love.”

Chandler has also written Bible studies, including With Us in the Wilderness, based on the book of Numbers. As highlighted on the Village Church’s website, Matt and Lauren Chandler have been married since 1999 and are the parents of three children.