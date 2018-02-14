Matthew West and Wife Share Reality of Their Love Story in Comical New Valentine's Day Video

(Screenshot: YouTube) Matthew West and Emily West sat down to play the HIM or HER game, February 2018.

Grammy-nominated Christian singer Matthew West and his wife, Emily, share a serious and comical side of their love in a new online video just in time for Valentine's Day.

Matthew and Emily West sat down to play the "HIM or HER" game in a new Valentine's Day YouTube video. The couple, who have been married for almost 15 years, gave fans an inside look into what really goes on beyond his love song "Jesus & You," off of his latest chart-topping album, All In, which is a dedication to his wife.

During their corky game, Emily and Matthew both agreed that he is a picky eater and Emily jokingingly stated that he doesn't like any of her home-cooked food. Matthew credited Emily as the most adventurous one in the couple because she married a "musician."

The game revealed that Matthew was messy, would most likely be the one to burn down the house, and is more of the dog person between the two. Emily has the bigger wardrobe, would most likely survive if stranded on a deserted island and is the safer driver.

The parents of two daughters, Luella and Delaney, agreed that they are both homebodies, both outgoing and equally stubborn.

On a more serious note for the popular holiday that celebrates love, West is also promoting his song "Jesus & You."

The tune is based off of the couple's Nashville (Music City) love story, after Matthew and Emily had an unlikely meeting. The singer was expecting to sign a record deal and had no idea that his future wife was sitting in the crowd that day.

"One is saving me for heaven, When I leave this world behind/ And one gives me just a little taste, When she holds me late at night/ They both gave grace and it's amazing, They both have healing in their hands/ And it ain't easy but they're both making me a better man," the lyrics of the song read.

The artist also released a lyric video for "Jesus & You," featuring a montage of the young couple's wedding day. Along with the lyric video, West recently released an acoustic performance of the song.

Although some have criticized Valentine's Day, claiming its dark origins, The Dictionary of Christianity states that Saint Valentine was "a priest of Rome who was imprisoned for succoring persecuted Christians."

This holiday, Matthew and Emily wish to share their love story with the world. See the video below: