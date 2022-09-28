Maverick City Music halts relationship with Dante Bowe for behavior 'inconsistent' with their values

Worship leader Dante Bowe is no longer a member of the Grammy Award-winning worship group Maverick City Music for the time being due to "behavior inconsistent" with what the band says is their "core values and beliefs."

Via an announcement on Instagram, Maverick City Music stated Tuesday they are putting a "pause" on their relationship with Bowe.

"Decisions like these are not easy because of the level of nuance, both professionally and personally, but we felt it necessary to address," the statement read.

The worship group does not give any details on the behavior that led to the decision. However, the Instagram statement adds, "Dante is a brother in Christ and as such he has our full commitment and unwavering support as he continues to navigate his path forward."

Bowe's social media accounts are not currently accessible as his Facebook account was disabled, and his Instagram account is now set to private.

Popular Youtuber Ruslan KD posted a message from Bowe before Maverick City Music's message made its rounds.

"In light of recent events and opinions, I've talked to some of the wisest leaders and brothers around me," a message from Bowe's notepad on his phone read.

"I'll be taking time off social media to rest mentally and physically years ago, when I dreamt of all I would accomplish one day, I didn't account for the pressure and opinions that would come with it," he added.

"It's important for everyone to know when to step back and refocus. Hope y'all understand."

Bowe has received criticism for some of his actions.

Most recently, he was scrutinized for sharing a video of himself inside of a party bus listening to secular artist Bad Bunny and dancing to a song with overtly sexual lyrics. During the Grammys, he also raised eyebrows for saying he hoped to see openly gay rapper Lil Nas X perform at the award show.

Bowe, who has gone from being homeless to a platinum artist, had a difficult upbringing. His grandparents were ministers, and much of his Christian influence came from them. He has written hits for Ciara, Tasha Cobbs and Maverick City Music, which is where he gained most of his notoriety.

The artist recently announced "Joyful the Tour" featuring Social Club Misfits. But it is unclear if he will move ahead with the tour.

The Christian Post reached out to Bowe for a comment, but a response was not immediately received.