Meet the Texas pastor running for president: 'God really spoke to my heart'

By Billy Hallowell, Contributor
2024 Republican presidential candidate Ryan Binkley announces his White House bid, April 23, 2023. | Binkley for President

Texas pastor Ryan Binkley isn't only on a mission for God. The preacher and businessman has also decided to run for president, with his faith distinguishing him as a unique candidate.

The Christian Post's Ryan Foley sat down with "The Inside Story" to explain Binkley's motivation, God-given passion, and why he's running amid a crowded Republican field.

Among other things, the preacher is concerned about America's financial situation.

"Our country is really falling behind. You may know that China’s loaning money to countries everywhere from Latin America to Europe [and] Africa, and we’re borrowing money," he told Foley. "So we have to make some significant changes in our country financially."

Foley joins “The Inside Story” to break it all down:

