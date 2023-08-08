Meet the Texas pastor running for president: 'God really spoke to my heart'

Texas pastor Ryan Binkley isn't only on a mission for God. The preacher and businessman has also decided to run for president, with his faith distinguishing him as a unique candidate.

The Christian Post's Ryan Foley sat down with "The Inside Story" to explain Binkley's motivation, God-given passion, and why he's running amid a crowded Republican field.

Among other things, the preacher is concerned about America's financial situation.

"Our country is really falling behind. You may know that China’s loaning money to countries everywhere from Latin America to Europe [and] Africa, and we’re borrowing money," he told Foley. "So we have to make some significant changes in our country financially."

Foley joins “The Inside Story” to break it all down:

“The Inside Story” takes you behind the headlines of the biggest faith, culture, and political headlines of the week. In 15 minutes or less, Christian Post staff writers and editors will help you navigate and understand what’s driving each story, the issues at play — and why it all matters.

Listen to more Christian podcasts today on the Edifi app — and be sure to subscribe to The Inside Story on your favorite platforms: