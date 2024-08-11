Home News Megachurch pastor to pay ex-wife $12K per month in alimony after 33 years of marriage

A North Carolina megachurch pastor, who leads the 15,000-member World Overcomers Christian Church in Durham, will pay his ex-wife $12,000 monthly in alimony as part of a separation agreement for his recent divorce.

Gilbert Andre Thompson, Jr., known as “Pastor Andy,” was married to Dequilla LaShawn for 33 years before their legal separation in March 2023 and subsequent divorce finalized on July 1.

According to divorce papers filed in North Carolina and obtained by The Roys Report, the settlement includes a $1.3 million alimony agreement in which Thompson will pay $12,000 monthly for nine years. The pastor filed for divorce on June 10.

The documents reveal that Andy Thompson will retain the couple’s 58-acre property in Lolly Lane, Mebane, just north of their current residence. However, the property agreement stipulates that Dequilla Thompson will receive only $50,000 from the sale of this property when it is sold.

Their residence, a 14,000-square-foot mansion that Zillow values at $2.8 million, boasts luxurious amenities including a gym, theatre seating, an infinity pool and a hot tub, The Roys Report notes, citing real estate records.

The megachurch initially purchased the property from 2020 Properties LLC in 2018 for $1.53 million and later transferred the deed to Restore Community Development in 2021, with no money exchanged in the transaction.

Amid their divorce, other assets were divided, including a rental house in Rocky Mount valued at about $154,000, awarded to Dequilla Thompson.

Andy Thompson assumed responsibility for a $25,602 IRS debt and retained ownership of his four adult children’s cars, including a 2021 Kia Forte, 2024 Kia Seltos, a 2016 Jeep Cherokee and a 2013 Cadillac STS, along with his personal vehicle, a Ford F-150.

Both parties retained control of their respective businesses, with Andy Thompson keeping Thompson Communications Group, LLC, and Dequilla Thompson maintaining Projects of Home Inc.

Despite the church’s claim of being one of the fastest-growing in America, impacting over a million people weekly through Pastor Thompson’s television program “The Truth,” public records and court documents point to legal challenges.

Court records show the church and Pastor Thompson have faced two negligence lawsuits, a contract dispute and a complaint involving a minor since 2017, The Roys Report adds.

The pastor, who established the church in 2003 and also leads a fellowship of pastors and church leaders, has authored books on relationships, including Real Love Dating and Real Love Marriage.