Meghan Markle's Dad Speaks Up About the Royal Wedding

ITV The screen grab of the 'Good Morning Britain' interview where Thomas Markle Sr. talks about his daughter Meghan Markle's wedding to Prince Harry.

Thomas Markle Sr. described what he felt when Prince Harry asked for his daughter Meghan Markle's hand in marriage during his first interview on TV barely a month after the royal event.

On Monday, the 73-year-old spoke with "Good Morning Britain" to reveal how his daughter, now the Duchess of Sussex, first told him that she has a new boyfriend. Then she eventually admitted that the new guy was, in fact, the youngest son of Prince Charles. She also asked him to call him "H" for security reasons.

He also shared how he found out that the couple is planning to get married.

"Meghan told me first and then a few times after that Harry got on the phone with her and asked for her hand over the phone," Thomas Sr. stated.

For his reply, the Mexico-based retiree told the Prince that as long as he promises to never raise a hand against his daughter, he would gladly give them his blessing.

He also opened up about having to miss out on the royal wedding because he underwent an emergency heart surgery just days before the historical event that took place on May 19.

"It was a very emotional moment for me, like I said, I cried about it. I wanted to walk my daughter down the aisle. I wanted that moment. But I'm thankful for everything the way it went. I was very proud. I was very upset that it wasn't me but the whole world was watching my daughter. I was very happy about that," he also stated

Meanwhile, Good Morning Britain host and interviewer Piers Morgan told Entertainment Tonight that the Duchess' father was paid a small sum of money for the interview. However, he claimed that Thomas Sr. was offered more money by other media organizations to say his piece about the royal wedding, yet he opted to talk to his show with Susanna Reid instead.

"It wasn't about money for him, you can tell that," Morgan also said. "The real motivation was setting the record straight, having his say," he added.