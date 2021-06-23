Franklin Graham hails Meghan McCain for warning that Biden is doing ‘grave spiritual harm’ over abortion

Franklin Graham expressed his support for Meghan McCain who warned that President Joe Biden is doing “grave spiritual harm to himself” and the country by walking a “fine line” by supporting abortion despite being a member of the Catholic faith, which considers abortion a cardinal sin.

On Monday's episode of “The View,” McCain, a co-host on the daytime talk show and daughter of the late Republican Senator and former presidential candidate John McCain, said Biden must choose between his Catholic faith and stance on abortion.

“If he is for the federal funding of abortion … as far as I’m concerned, abortion is murder. And as far as government funding of [the] killing of the unborn … we have to as pro-lifers, fight for the rights of the unborn. And that’s a doctrine that’s as old as the Catholic Church itself, so [Biden] has to choose,” she asserted in a debate with her co-hosts, all of whom are supportive of abortion.

CATHOLIC BISHOPS PLANNING REBUKE OF BIDEN? American Bishops voted to move ahead with guidance that could deny Pres. Biden from receiving Holy Communion because of his presidential support of women having the right to choose — @sunny, @MeghanMcCain, and @SaraHaines discuss. pic.twitter.com/CsRjcn4XCf — The View (@TheView) June 21, 2021

Catholic bishops voted last week to move forward to draft a document that would advise Catholic politicians who support abortion, like Biden, to refrain from taking communion.

McCain further argued that Biden’s “official stance” is contradictory because he's personally opposed to it but is politically supportive of it.

“For someone who claims to be pro-life, I never understand this argument. It’s like saying, ‘I’m personally opposed to murder, but if you want to murder a little bit it’s fine and it’s not my problem.’ It doesn’t register with me,” she said.

“I don’t get it. So it’s ultimately up to the Church, so he’s walking a very fine line here. And all of these issues are literally life and death for Catholics, for devout Christians, and he’s just going to have to ultimately talk to his Creator when the time comes, as we all do, and reconcile his politics with his personal faith,” she maintained.

“And I believe he’s doing grave spiritual harm to himself and harm to this country," McCain declared.

Graham, who's president of Samaritan’s Purse, posted a statement on Facebook showing his support for McCain’s comments and said his hope is that Biden will reconsider his stance on abortion.

“I have disagreed with Meghan on a number of political issues, but I think she is absolutely right on this issue,” Graham said in a post on Tuesday regarding McCain who is a pro-life Republican but does not always align herself with socially conservative views.

“... I appreciate that Meghan isn’t afraid to state the truth — and that she is willing to defend life even if it isn’t politically correct to some,” Graham said. “I pray that President Biden will reconsider his position on abortion in this country.”

As part of her comments on Monday, McCain added: “When it comes to the separation of Church and State, the onus is on the government, not the Church. The Church is always going to try and impede in every possible way they can and influence in every possible way they can. Everybody’s spiritual journey … is their own personal journey, and I don’t try to proselytize my spirituality on other people, but if you are a devout Catholic, as President Biden claims to be, abortion is a cardinal sin that can do deep spiritual harm to you.”

McCain also mentioned Biden’s stance of the Hyde Amendment, which bans federal tax dollars from paying for abortions. Biden was once supportive of the Hyde Amendment until he decided to run for president in 2019.

Nearly two dozen Republican attorneys general have called on congressional leaders to reject Biden’s proposal that excludes the Hyde Amendment from the federal budget, Fox News reported.

"But because one cannot move to avoid federal taxes," the letter from the GOP attorneys general read, "there would be nowhere for a pro-life, or even a moderately pro-choice, American to go to avoid violating the moral or religious conviction that their hard-earned dollars not be used to fund abortions. The administration’s decision here is merely the most recent illustration of its having lost all sense of accountability to the taxpayer."