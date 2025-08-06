Home News Mel Gibson’s ‘Resurrection’ to hit theaters in 2 parts on Good Friday, Ascension Day

Mel Gibson’s highly anticipated sequel to “The Passion of the Christ” will be released in two parts, with “The Resurrection of the Christ: Part One” debuting on Good Friday in 2027, and “Part Two” released 40 days later on Ascension Day.

Lionsgate and Icon Productions announced Tuesday that the two-part project would be released more than two decades after “The Passion of the Christ,” which became a global phenomenon.

Released in 2004, “The Passion” opened to $83 million domestically and ultimately grossed $370 million in North America and over $610 million worldwide on a $30 million production budget, making it one of the most successful independent films of all time. Until 2023, it held the record as the highest-grossing R-rated film in domestic box office history.

“The Resurrection of the Christ” will be produced by Gibson and longtime collaborator Bruce Davey under their Icon Productions banner. Further details about casting, production timelines, and the creative direction of the two films haven't been released.

“For many, many people across the globe, ‘The Resurrection of the Christ’ is the most anticipated theatrical event in a generation. It is also an awe-inspiring and spectacularly epic theatrical film that is going to leave moviegoers worldwide breathless,” said Lionsgate Motion Picture Group chair Adam Fogelson in May.

He added, “Mel is one of the greatest directors of our time, and this project is both deeply personal to him and the perfect showcase for his talents as a filmmaker. My relationship with Mel and Bruce dates back 30 years, and I am thrilled to be partnering with them once again on this landmark event for audiences.”

As previously reported by The Christian Post, Gibson has reportedly set an August start-of-shoot date for the follow-up to his 2004 biblical epic. Filming will take place at Rome’s Cinecittà Studios — the same lot where the original 2004 film was shot, while production will take place in the Italian town of Matera, along with several other old-world locations, including Ginosa, Gravina Laterza and Altamura.

Jim Caviezel is set to return as Jesus, along with Maia Morgenstern (Mary) and Francesco De Vito (Peter).

In a January interview on the "Joe Rogan Experience" podcast, Gibson described the forthcoming film as “an acid trip,” adding that he’s “never read anything like” the script. Gibson also said he would use de-aging techniques that are “so good now” for Caviezel, who is now 56.

Caviezel also recently revealed he's turning to C.S. Lewis' The Screwtape Letters for spiritual preparation as he prepares to reprise the role of Jesus.

The actor said he's approaching "Resurrection" with more perspective than he had two decades ago, adding: "I got too far over my skis on the last one. This time, I really want to stay in the moment. I want to enjoy this one."

"If I wasn't [scared], I wouldn't want to work with that actor," he said. "This is a war ... The world didn't like 'The Passion,' and that's a good thing. So we did a good job."

In a 2022 interview with CP, Gibson revealed he’s drawn to stories that highlight redemption and the need for a Savior.

“I've been taught from a young age that we're flawed, and you’re going to make mistakes,” he reflected. “We're broken, and we need help. Usually, the best way to get help is to ask for it. And well, who do we ask? We're asking something better than us. And the minute you acknowledge that there is something better than you, you might get something that resembles humility, which is really the key to the whole thing.”