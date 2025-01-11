Home News Mel Gibson talks Hollywood opposition to 'Passion of the Christ,' says Gospels are 'verifiable history'

Actor and filmmaker Mel Gibson went on the "Joe Rogan Experience" podcast, where he discussed his faith, the challenges of creating Christian-oriented films in Hollywood and why he believes Darwinian evolution is a flawed theory.

Best known for the Oscar-winning "Braveheart" and "The Passion of the Christ," Gibson, 69, discussed the challenges he faced in making 2004's "Passion," which became the highest-grossing R-rated film in U.S. history, raking in $370.8 million against its $30 million budget.

"There was a lot of opposition to it," said Gibson on the episode, which debuted Thursday. "I think if you ever hit on that subject matter, you're going to get people going because, of course, it's a big subject matter.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

"The idea was that we're all responsible for this, that His sacrifice was for all mankind, and that for all our ills and all the things in our fallen nature," he added. "It was a redemption, so you know, and I believe that."

Rogan, a self-described agnostic who was raised Catholic, agreed with Gibson, saying he believes that Christianity, unlike other religions, is often subject to criticism, especially in secular Hollywood.

"Christianity is the one religion that you're allowed to disparage," he said, adding that while Hollywood is full of "progressive, open-minded leftist people" who might embrace various religions, Christianity, "for whatever reason that represents like white, male, colonialism, whatever it represents, it's negative."

Gibson, who at one point was named the "most powerful Christian in Hollywood," said despite facing such resistance, it was "an honor" to get the film made in the first place.

"I was born into a Catholic family. I'm very Christian in my beliefs," he said. "I do actually believe this stuff to the full."

When the topic of the veracity of the resurrection of Christ came up, Gibson said he considers the Gospels to be "verifiable history," pointing to extra-biblical historical accounts that confirm the existence of Jesus of Nazareth.

He also pointed out that all the apostles who spread the message of Christianity were willing to sacrifice their lives to spread the Gospel.

"Every single one of those guys died rather than deny their belief," said Gibson, adding that "nobody dies for a lie." The resurrection, however, remains the most challenging part of the story for many to accept, as it "requires the most faith and the most belief."

But, added Gibson, "Who gets back up three days later after he gets murdered in public? ... Buddha didn't do that."

When Rogan asked him about his views on evolution, Gibson was skeptical.

"I don't really go for it," he said. "Ice Age dinosaurs ... what did they turn into?"

While Gibson said he believes he "was created," he said he remains open to some form of natural micro-evolutionary processes like "gain of function," but within the framework of a larger "creation."

He also said he believes that the world has order and that "anything left to itself without some kind of intelligence behind it will devolve into chaos," implying a need for a "big intelligence" orchestrating everything.

Gibson said he sees humans as distinct from other creatures. "I think we have a soul," he said. "We're created with a soul."

After recording the episode of Rogan's podcast, Gibson said Thursday he learned his girlfriend and young son were evacuating their home to escape the raging Palisades Fire as he sat in Rogan's famous studio.

He made reference to the multiple wildfires burning through Southern California during the podcast.

"I think all our tax dollars probably went for [Gov. Gavin Newsom's] hair gel," Gibson told Rogan. "It's sad. The place is just on fire."

Gibson later said in a phone interview with News Nation that he was "ill at ease" during the podcast, adding, "I knew my neighborhood was on fire, so I thought, 'I wonder if my place is still there.'"