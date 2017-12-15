'Metal Gear Survive' Open Beta Dates Announced

Facebook/mgs A promotional image for "Metal Gear Survive" from Konami.

Konami has finally announced the open beta date for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One version of "Metal Gear Survive." Players will get a chance to try the game for themselves in advance from Jan. 18 to Jan. 21 before the game launches in February.

The announcement comes alongside a new gameplay video which details the game's survival mechanics such as hunting animals, crafting, and combat. The video also gave a close up look at the hostile, crystalline zombie-like entities known as "creatures" that players will be fighting. During the open beta, players will be able to enter a co-op mode where they can "build, defend and fight alongside friends online."

Not much else has been shared regarding the beta although it was revealed that participating also earns players bonus items in the full game upon release namely a FOXHOUND nameplate, a Metal Gear Rex Head accessory and a bandana accessory. It wasn't announced whether there is a way to unlock these items without having to participate in the beta or if they'll be available at all in the PC version as the platform wasn't included in the open-beta announcement.

There has been some skepticism with regards to "Metal Gear Survive" given that it lacks any input from series creator Hideo Kojima. The game also dropped the popular stealth mechanic of previous titles in favor of a wave-based, survival-focused gameplay.

Konami's decision to deviate from the original series has cast doubts whether it will be as good as previous iterations done under Kojima. Game critics already slammed the title for not playing into the series' strengths and that it's "Metal Gear" in name only.

The game was originally slated for release this year but was delayed a few months ago. "Metal Gear Survive" is now set to be released on Feb. 20, 2018 for the PS4, Xbox One, and PC.