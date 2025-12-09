Home News Michael Bublé says 'music is a gift from God' as he meets with Pope Leo

Singer Michael Bublé discussed his Catholic faith and how music is “a gift from God” as he met with Pope Leo XIV and performed at the Vatican.



Bublé spoke at a Vatican press conference on Friday ahead of his performance at the Vatican’s “Concert for the Poor” on Saturday.

“This morning, I had the opportunity to meet the Holy Father,” the 50-year-old Canadian native recalled. “For me, this was something that I knew was going to be one of the greatest moments of my life.”



Bublé also shared his belief that “music is a gift from God,” adding, “When I hear music, I hear the voice of God.”

“In a small way, I am humbled that I would be chosen out of so many, so many who deserve or should be able to have this opportunity, this humbling opportunity, and they chose me," he said.



“I get to come, and I get to spread the good word," he continued.



He agreed with the characterization of the performance as “a concert with the poor.”



“Suffering brings you closer to God,” he proclaimed. “Sometimes, God gives you different things for different reasons, and it’s not always the things you ask for, but it’s the things that you need.”



Addressing the “program” of performances scheduled to take place, Bublé told reporters, “for me, the program was trying to pay tribute and to give service to the moment and to try to be myself while at the same time, celebrating the holiday.”



“Christmas is about celebrating the birth of Christ and the sacrifice that allows all of us to have eternal life," he said. “For me, it’s not all about presents and coffees. It really is about being able to come and be part of the good word.”



Bublé said he asked the Vatican if there were “songs the Holy Father wanted to hear.”



He indicated that the pontiff requested “Ave Maria” and other tunes, vowing, “I’m going to do my best not to disappoint.”



Reflecting on his upbringing, Bublé told reporters his mother was his catechism teacher.



“I used to be so grumpy because I would finish school, and after school, she would say, ‘OK, now, catechism.’”



“I have a wonderful personal relationship with God, and it doesn’t just affect my music; it affects everything, everything I do, every decision I make,” he said.



Bublé said his faith serves as a “light” in what he called a “cynical world.”



“When you have faith, you have your own pilot light, and the lights can go out everywhere. But if you have that faith and you have that light inside you, you can find your way,” Bublé remarked.



He lamented that “You can say about anything, and no one will be shocked, but when you say that you have strong faith, this is shocking to people.”



Bublé hopes to strike a different tone.



“With the platform I have, my hope is that people see me, and that there’s a young person who might listen to me today and who might be afraid to share their faith or … to be open about it. And they look at me, and they say, ‘Wow, look at Bublé … he’s not afraid to share,’” he proclaimed.



“Maybe it will give them the strength to do the same.”



As the press conference concluded, Bublé outlined his philosophy regarding his performance at the Vatican.



“Tomorrow night, when I show up and I am on stage, the glory isn’t for me. It never was, it never will be. The glory is for God. Simple as that," he said.



In addition to Bublé, the sixth annual Concert for the Poor included performances from Italian musician Serena Autieri and Monsignor Marco Frisina, a Catholic priest, composer and conductor.



The Nova Opera Orchestra and the Choir of the Diocese of Rome also performed at the event, which is described on its official website as “an experience of art and culture to the most disadvantaged people.”



The concert, which takes place in the 8,000-seat Paul VI Audience Hall at the Vatican, reserves over 3,000 seats for the “less fortunate,” including “homeless people, migrants, detainees with special permits, and those living in mental and social distress.”