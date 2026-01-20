Home News Pastor Michael Todd dismisses Druski skit as weapon of ‘mass distraction,’ says viral image is AI-generated

Michael Todd, lead pastor of Transformation Church in Tulsa, Oklahoma, has dismissed a viral video skit mocking prosperity preachers created by comedian Drew Desbordes, popularly known as Druski, as a weapon of “mass distraction.”

Todd also noted that a viral image showing him dressed in the exact outfit worn by Druski in the skit, which has attracted millions of views and hundreds of thousands of comments on Instagram, was generated by artificial intelligence.

“There was a video that came out this past week with a few hundred million views, and some people were trying to link it to me. And so, I watched the video. It was hilarious. It was funny. It was all this stuff, and then people started trying to say different things. And the thing that I was most taken aback by was how much frustration it created in people,” Todd said in a recording of his Sunday sermon, beginning around the 39-minute mark.

“I was literally watching people go back-and-forth with people and denounce people and call people names and do stuff. And I stepped back for a second. I said, ‘Oh my gosh.’ All this was an attack on people's lives of distraction,” he asserted.

“Do you know how many people didn't spend time with their kids this week, fighting with somebody they don't know in the comments? Do you know how many people watched video after video after video, making decisions about what they wouldn't do and what they will do? ... It was a distraction.”

Todd noted that when people started asking him about the skit, he wasn’t even aware of it because he hadn't been spending much time on social media.

“I had a few people tell me what was going on. I was like, that's crazy. I don't even got [sic] a Rolls-Royce. ... I said, 'I don't remember being that big. Like I was big, but I don't remember being that big,'” Todd said, referencing the controversial image that appears to be a combination of his head and Druski’s body from the skit.

The Tulsa pastor said he wasn’t distracted by the skit and the connections being made to him because he was too busy “building something” for God.

“The reason that I cannot be moved off of my post [is] because [of] what God has called me to — representing God to the lost and found for transformation in Christ; that's what I'm supposed to do,” he said.

“So somebody's obsessed with what somebody made that wasn't even directly pointed at me. But it distracted them from what God told them to do. The enemy is into releasing weapons of mass distraction. … And the thing you cannot avoid if you're on this Christian journey is distraction,” Todd insisted.

He compared himself to the biblical prophet Nehemiah, suggesting that Christians who are easily distracted should find out what “great work” God has for them to do.

“Your distraction may be in a football uniform. Your distraction may be a child that God gave you that you put too much of your focus on instead of healing what God has called you. Cause they don't actually become what you say, they become who you are,” Todd said.

“All I'm saying to you, church, is that maybe you need to take a book or a page from Nehemiah Chapter 6, where Nehemiah had a burden to build something, and God told him to build a wall. And what Nehemiah said when people started trying to distract him, … ‘I am engaged in a great work,’” he added.

“The reason why some of y'all are so distracted is 'cause you have not found your great work yet. The reason why you get tossed to and fro is 'cause you don't put your hands to something that God has called you to every day. The goal for you this year is to find your great work.”