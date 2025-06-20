Home News Michelle Obama is glad she and Barack never had a son: 'I would've felt for him'

Former first lady Michelle Obama said during a recent podcast that she's glad she never had a son because he would have been like her husband.

Speaking with her brother Craig Robinson and radio host Angie Martinez on a Wednesday episode of her hour-long podcast “IMO,” Obama and the others spoke at length about raising children and the potential dangers of toxic masculinity.

Toward the end of the episode, Obama bristled when Martinez said that she and her husband should have had a son in addition to their two daughters, Sasha and Malia.

“You should’ve threw [sic] a boy in the mix,” Martinez said, to which Obama responded, “I’m so glad I didn’t have a boy.”

“Because he would’ve been a Barack Obama,” she added.

“Baby Barack — it would’ve been amazing!” Martinez said, but Obama cut in, “Ooh, no, I would’ve felt for him.”

The former first lady, who drew attention in January for not accompanying her husband to either President Donald Trump’s inauguration or former President Jimmy Carter’s funeral, has publicly disparaged him repeatedly in recent months.

During the first episode of her podcast in March, Obama claimed her husband used to lack punctuality, which her brother attributed to the Hawaii native being on “island time.” Obama claimed that while he has improved over the past 30 years, he once waited until the last minute to prepare for things.

“You know, I've got this husband who's like, when it's time to leave, it's 3, he's getting up and going to the bathroom. And I was like, dude, dude, a 3 o'clock departure means you've done all that, you know? It's like, don't start looking for your glasses, you know, at the 3 o'clock departure,” she said.

During another podcast episode in April, Obama also alleged that her husband was fiscally irresponsible.

“Would you be attracted to a guy who’s not financially sound when you meet him?” Craig Robinson asked, prompting Michelle Obama to raise her hand and reply, “Uhhh, I married one.”

“Don’t you like that alley-oop I just threw at you?” Robinson said.

Former Fox News hosts Tucker Carlson and Megyn Kelly suggested during an interview in April that Michelle Obama exhibits the unhappy, self-pitying narcissism that Carlson claimed is characteristic of many of the elite in the U.S.

“For the grasping, climbing, acquiring class — of which she's a charter member — there's no time to focus on this one person in your own home, or maybe even your own children,” he said.

“They're all about, ‘I want to deal with Netflix, and I won a Kennedy Center Honors award, and me, me, me, me, me, me, me.’ And they sort of missed the point, which is [that] in a normal life, your marriage is the core of everything: a happy marriage produces happy people and happy children.”

“And I just don't think she spent a lot of time on that. I mean, she really dislikes her husband. Super obvious. I'm not just saying that to be catty. I'm trying to feel compassion for her, but her hostility toward the guy is unbelievable,” Carlson added.