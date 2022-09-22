Michigan multisite church buys former bank property for $7 million

A recently launched multisite nondenominational church based in Michigan has purchased the former headquarters of a bank company at a cost of $7 million.

Family Church, a congregation with campuses in Holland and Zeeland, Michigan, which have an average weekly attendance of more than 1,800 people, purchased the property in August.

The 132,000-square-foot, three-story building is based in Holland Township and was originally constructed in 1992. It formerly housed the headquarters for Huntington Bank, according to MiBiz.

Family Church Lead Pastor Adam Grill told The Christian Post that his church has "been growing consistently" since he and his family moved to West Michigan a few years ago.

“In 2021, we saw the growth trends and knew even with a second location we would need to do something,” said Grill. “We started looking at adding on or purchasing and remodeling. We found it cheaper to purchase and remodel versus add to existing buildings.”

“We were able to purchase a building that would be multiple times the size of anything we could build for much less.”

Grill told CP that he saw the building as a way to “do so much to serve our community,” noting that he and his fellow church leaders had been praying for some time to get that particular building.

“The main floor of the bank building will be transformed into a worship center that seats around 850 people. It will have a fellowship space that is larger than the worship space where we can gather before and after services and build community,” he added.

"The second floor will become an incredible space to serve children. ... For the lower level, he told CP they are "waiting on God to show us what He wants us to do to serve West Michigan. A major need in our community is more daycare and preschool, so we are looking at that.”

Grill explained that his congregation was looking into the possibility of expanding into “homeschool ministry” or launching a Christian private school, adding that they “are also looking at partnering with other nonprofits to help.”

On its Facebook page, Family Church states that “we fearlessly proclaim God's Word and that we find life, hope, and love in Jesus Christ.”

“We do this in practical and understandable ways. Our foundation is the Bible; we mix in humor, life application, relevant example, and then tie everything together with love,” the church added.