Actor Mickey Rourke says 'there is a God' and everything is in His hands

Email Print Img No-img Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

Boxer turned actor Mickey Rourke recently shared his belief in God and credited his grandmother for being the person who stressed the importance of faith.

Ahead of the "Man of God" film release, Rourke revealed that had it not been for his late grandmother, whom he described as a devout Catholic, he wouldn't have had the faith to get through some of the most difficult moments in his life.

When speaking of the difficulties he's faced, Rourke told Fox News, "My life would’ve taken a different path if my grandmother wasn’t so religious."

"A lot of brutal s--- happened early on in my life. And when that happens, you live with shame. You either live in that shame and be a broken man or you get hard.”

The Golden Globe award winner added that one priest, in particular, was instrumental in helping him understand God and his faith.

“I was very comfortable on the streets growing up. But there is a God," he continued. "My priest told me, ‘God hears everything you say. He just doesn’t give it to you when you want it. You’ve got to keep persevering and keep communicating with Him. You’ve got to talk to God before the house burns down.’"

When “The Wrestler” star was 18 years old, his younger brother, who was 17 at the time, was given only six months to live. That prognosis activated his prayer life and Rourke was encouraged by his Catholic grandmother to pray to St. Jude. His brother did not die and Rourke believes the answered prayer is why he was able to go on and live his dreams of becoming an actor.

His brother survived to live many more years and later died in 20024 at age 50. Rourke admitted in the interview with Fox News that the loss still affected his faith and he wasn't able to pray for two years following his brother's death.

The Rev. Peter Colapietro, a priest at Holy Cross Roman Catholic Church in New York City, is the man he credited with helping him get back on track with his faith.

“I felt understood,” he said. “But it took me two years before I was able to pray again.”

"Father Pete saved me," Rourke declared, adding that Colapietro explained that everyone suffers and loses loved ones.

Speaking about filmmaking, Rourke said he endeavors to make movies that matter. In the “Man of God,” he plays the role of a paralyzed man and St. Nektarios of Aegina, a Greek Orthodox saint who performed miracles but was persecuted for it.

“I don’t want to make movies where it’s just one guy and a machine gun killing 200 other people just because it sells,” he maintained. “That’s for somebody else. It’s not for me. But one thing I’ve learned is that everything’s in God’s hands.”