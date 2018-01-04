Microsoft Reveals Xbox Games With Gold for January 2018

Xbox/Microsoft Xbox Live is celebrate the new year with a great collection of games coming to the Games with Gold program in January 2018.

Microsoft has finally announced the Games with Gold free titles for the month of January. The list is a hodgepodge of games, ranging from shooter video games like "Army of Two" to zombie games like "Zombi."

First on the list is "The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing 3," a gothic-noir steampunk action role-playing game influenced by Bram Stoker's "Dracula" that concludes the "Van Helsing" saga. It features six character classes, picturesque locations and throngs of eerie monsters.

Another title offered is "Zombi," an arcade survival game set in an infected metropolitan city filled with hungry zombies. In the game, the player must quickly grab giant slingshots and ammo to shoot the zombies before they attack.

January also has something in store for those who love last-gen gaming, as coming this month are backward compatible Xbox 360 games "Tomb Raider Underworld" and "Army of Two." "Tomb Raider Underworld" is the eighth installment in the "Tomb Raider" series, an action-adventure video game that follows the archaeologist-adventurer Lara Croft. Meanwhile, "Army of Two" is a third-person shooter game that centers on two mercenaries fighting a war.

"Tomb Raider Underworld" and "The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing 3," which are offered throughout the month, are already available. On the other hand, "Zombi" and "Army of Two" will be available starting Jan. 15 and 16, respectively.

Last month's free games include "Vermintide," "Back to the Future: The Game," "Child of Eden" and "Marlow Briggs and the Mask of Death." Just like this month's free games, December 2017's were a mixed bag, composed of fantasy, shooter and adventure games. These games are leaving Games with Gold soon, so console owners should download them while they still can.

Xbox Games with Gold are free games offered to Xbox Live Gold account holders. These games are updated every month and are only free to download for a limited time.