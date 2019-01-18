Mike Pence rallies pro-lifers at March for Life: 'They will attack you, but God will never forsake you’

Email Whatsapp Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin

Citing a list of pro-life actions President Trump has taken since he assumed office, Vice President Mike Pence described Trump as being the most pro-life president in U.S. history, in a speech at the 46th annual March for Life rally in Washington D.C. Friday.

“This is a movement founded on love and grounded in the nobility and dignity of every human life. When we look into the eyes of a newborn child, we see the beauty of the human soul and the majesty of God's Creation. We know that every life has meaning and that every life is worth protecting,” Trump said in a video message to the crowd.

In remarks during a surprise appearance at the march before introducing the message from Trump, Pence presented the president as a champion for the pro-life movement backed by a historic record of supporting the cause.

“From the first day of this Administration President Trump has taken action to defend the sanctity of life. Our president reinstituted the Mexico City Policy so now, no American foreign aid flows to organizations that support or promote abortion around the world,” Pence said.

Today, because of everyone gathered at the @March_for_Life, all those they represent, and all who have gone before, life is WINNING in America once again. pic.twitter.com/gl7VSOcmSF — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) January 18, 2019

First announced in 1984 by the Reagan administration, the Mexico City Policy has been rescinded and reinstated by subsequent administrations along party lines and has now been in effect for 18 of the past 33 years, according to the Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation.

Trump reinstated and expanded the Mexico City Policy via presidential memorandum on Jan. 23, 2017. It was renamed “Protecting Life in Global Health Assistance.”

Pence also pointed to Trump’s record on appointing conservative judges to federal courts and his Administration’s efforts to defund the largest abortion business in the country, Planned Parenthood.

“In the last two years, President Trump kept his promise and he appointed more conservative men and women to our federal courts of appeal than any president in American history. And this president signed legislation that I had the privilege to cast the tie-breaking vote to empower states to defund Planned Parenthood. The truth is, President Donald Trump is the most pro-life president in American history,” Pence declared.

Pence also urged pro-life advocates to stand firm knowing that life is winning and he is looking forward to the day when the controversial 1973 Supreme Court Roe v. Wade ruling is overturned.

“We urge you, stand strong. Stand with that love and compassion. You stand for life, and know that we will stand with you until that great day comes where we restore the sanctity of life to the center of American law,” Pence said.

Beyond the legal protections for life, the vice president also cited Scripture, alluding to Jeremiah 1:5 as a reason for pro-life advocates to be confident in their cause.

“And to all gathered here today, we urge you to stand strong. Be prepared to give a reason for the hope you have. Be prepared to defend life, but do so with gentleness and respect. They will attack you. They will question your hearts to silence others, but don’t listen to them. Listen to the truth. And know that He who said, ‘before I formed you in the womb, I knew you’ [also] said, ‘I will never leave you nor forsake you’ as you stand for the right to life,” he said to cheers.

So many great families & young people in our Nation’s capital for tomorrow’s @March_for_Life. Honored to meet today at the @WhiteHouse with @StudentsForLife & @HeartbeatIntl to discuss how @POTUS has been STANDING for LIFE. Thanked them for all they do in the fight for life. pic.twitter.com/qRpnsKkJF1 — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) January 18, 2019

“And as you stand, I’m here to tell you, you can be confident that you do not stand alone. You are joined by tens of millions across this nation and know that you have an unwavering ally in this vice president, in our family, and you have a champion in the president of the United States of America, President Donald Trump,” he added.

Life, he said, is “winning” again in America and it’s all due to the work of the faith-filled coalition of pro-life advocates.

“Because of all of you gathered here, all those you represent and all those who’ve gone before, we know in our heart of hearts that life is winning in America once again. Life is winning through the compassion of caregivers and volunteers at pregnancy centers across the country. Life is winning through the generosity of millions of adoptive families who open their hearts and their homes. And life is winning through courageous men and women who stepped forward to serve in public office and to now advance the cause of life from our nation’s Capitol, to state houses across the country,” Pence said.