'Misinformation' is the latest frontier in the abortion battle: What it means and why it matters

"Misinformation" is one of the newest frontiers of the abortion debate in the United States. Christian Post reporter Ryan Foley joined "The Inside Story" this week to discuss the YouTube crackdown on abortion misinformation and why critics believe it could spark problems.

As Foley reported recently, a representative of National Right to Life has warned that YouTube's plans to crack down on abortion "misinformation" could lead to the platform purging any content that it deems "inflammatory" on the subject while enabling real misinformation to spread even further.

Listen to Foley explain the issue and the related claims about abortion law (and subscribe to the show):

