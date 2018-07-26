(Screenshot: MLB) Daniel Poncedeleon pitches 7-inning no hitter for the Saint Louis Cardinals Monday night, July 23, 2018.

St. Louis Cardinals major league baseball pitcher Daniel Poncedeleon made a miraculous comeback Monday night, one year after suffering a severe head injury which almost ended his career, and he is giving God all of the glory.

On Monday, Poncedeleon made his debut on the mound and miraculously pitched a seven-inning no-hitter game for the first time in his major league career. According to The St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the athlete is the first St. Louis Cardinal in more than 100 years to pitch a no-hitter.

When asked how he mustered up the bravery to step back out on the field after his traumatic injury, the professing Christian gave all the glory to God.

"I found the courage through God. That strength did not come from me. It came from Him and His glory," Poncedeleon told CNN the day after the game.

The 26-year-old pitcher underwent brain surgery after getting hit on the head by a line drive that resulted in bleeding in his brain in May 2017 while playing triple-A ball. Poncedeleon spent months in the hospital and was even in intensive care for a few weeks. Nevertheless, he didn't allow the incident to end his career and after much progress, he was invited to join his Saint Louis team once again.

It was during his time in recovery that everything "changed" and he took that time to focus on his family and study the Bible.

"That allowed me to become a much better Christian than what I'd been," Poncedeleon told MLB.com. "I think that played a huge part into this because without that, I'm pretty weak. With God, I have a lot of faith and confidence."

After pitching the 7-inning no-hitter, Poncedeleon thanked his supporters on Twitter for their support and prayers while adding the hashtag Psalm 34. The Bible scripture declares, "I will bless the Lord at all times."

Poncedeleon's athletic trainer, Scott Ensellside, stood by the player's side during his entire recovery and said his faith never wavered.

"Don't worry. I will pitch again," Ensellside recalled Poncedeleon saying after first regaining consciousness in the hospital.

Poncedeleon's father echoed Ensellside's remarks, adding, "The only concern I had was, 'Lord, give me my son back. Daniel's drive to return was overwhelming. He didn't have an ounce of doubt he'd be back on the mound."

Although the Cardinals ended up losing the Monday night game 2-1 to the Reds, Poncedeleon's contribution is being celebrated by all of his supporters.