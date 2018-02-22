MLB Trade Rumors: Philadelphia Phillies Reportedly Talking With Free Agent Pitcher Jake Arrieta

Reuters/Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jake Arrieta (49) delivers a pitch against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at PNC Park, Sept. 4, 2017.

The Philadelphia Phillies seem to be eyeing one of the most sought-after players on the free agent market.

According to FanRag Sports Jon Heyman, the Phillies have reportedly reached out to Jake Arrieta's camp recently to talk about a potential deal, but the two sides are still far apart in negotiations, and nothing is imminent.

"Arrieta is having dialogue with the Philadelphia Phillies, sources tell FanRag Sports. However there remains a gap between the two sides as the Phillies would prefer a shorter deal than the 31-year-old hurler is seeking," Heyman said in his report.

"It is worth noting that the Phillies brass loves Arrieta from his days with the Baltimore Orioles. Phillies president of baseball operations Andy MacPhail served in the same role with the Orioles between 2007-2011 — Arrieta was in Baltimore between 2010-13," he continued.

Arrieta will join the likes of Aaron Nola, Vince Velasquez, and Jerad Eickhoff in the starting rotation if he joins the Phillies. He should have no problem fitting in if he is willing to sign a short-term deal.

Now that Yu Darvish is no longer available, Arrieta is arguably the top starting pitcher still on the open market, so he is expected to hold out for a better deal. But, with spring training already well underway, the All-Star pitcher might not get the contract he thought he was going to receive this offseason.

The Phillies do have one the lowest payrolls in the majors, so they should be able to offer Arrieta the long-term deal that he wants. However, adding a hefty contract would hamper their long-term financial flexibility, and they do not want that to happen.

In 30 starts with the Cubs last season, Arrieta went 14–10 with a 3.53 earned run average (ERA) and a 1.22 walks plus hits per inning pitched (WHIP). He also recorded 163 strikeouts and 55 walks in 168.1 innings pitched.