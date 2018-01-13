Diamondbacks reportedly 'the most persistent of the teams interested' in dealing for Machado

Reuters/Winslow Townson-USA Today Sports May 1, 2017; Boston, MA, USA; Baltimore Orioles third baseman Manny Machado (13) hits a home run against the Boston Red Sox during the sixth inning at Fenway Park.

The Arizona Diamondbacks enjoyed a bit of a breakthrough last season, as they made the postseaon and even won a dramatic Wild Card game against the Colorado Rockies.

Still, being swept just a round later by the Los Angeles Dodgers probably did not sit well with the team, and that could explain why they are looking to make a big splash this offseason.

According to a recent report from The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, the Diamondbacks are interested in trading for a superstar, with that player being Manny Machado of the Baltimore Orioles.

Rosenthal noted in the report that the Diamondbacks are "the most persistent of the teams interested" in the current Orioles third baseman.

The Diamondbacks being interested in Machado is understandable because they are in a position to contend, and adding a player of his caliber would only serve to increase their chances of making it deeper into the postseason.

It should be worth noting, however, that there is a considerable amount of risk that a team trading for Machado will have to accept.

Since Machado is only under team control for one more season, there is a very real chance that the Diamondbacks could trade for him, have him on the team for a season and then watch as he leaves next winter.

The Diamondbacks do not have the deepest farm system in baseball, so they could end up giving up their few prospects of note for a player who might only be in town for a single season.

That is a big price to pay, but the Diamondbacks may want to consider going ahead and giving up the players needed to acquire Machado anyway.

As Rosenthal pointed out, the Diamondbacks' best position players are squarely in their prime so Machado would only serve to bolster that already impressive group. He could slide in at shortstop, allowing Ketel Marte to move to second base and the corners could then be given to Jake Lamb and Paul Goldschmidt - players who both made the All-Star team last season.

That infield could make a case for being the best in all of baseball.

Another reason for the Diamondbacks to pursue Machado now is that there may be no better time for them to go after the championship with this collection of players.

It will be difficult for the front office to keep this roster intact in the seasons ahead, so if they are planning to make a big acquisition, this would be a good time to do so.

It is risky for the Diamondbacks to use some of their better future assets in a deal for Machado, but a clear shot at winning the World Series may be worth that risk.