Reuters/Winslow Townson-USA Today Sports May 1, 2017; Boston, MA, USA; Baltimore Orioles third baseman Manny Machado (13) hits a home run against the Boston Red Sox during the sixth inning at Fenway Park.

One of the most memorable feuds of the 2017 MLB season featured some members of the Boston Red Sox and the Baltimore Orioles' third baseman, Manny Machado.

Things got heated enough during those few eventful days that it genuinely seemed that both sides wanted as little to do with each other as possible. However, that is not the only reason why one of the latest trade rumors floating around currently seems highly unlikely to lead to anything.

For those who may have missed it, MLB insider Jon Morosi recently reported that the Red Sox and Orioles have had trade discussions involving Machado.

The rumor makes sense in a few ways.

For the Orioles, the deal makes sense because they are longshots to make the playoffs this year and securing a good package of young players for Machado could help speed up the rebuilding process they seemingly need to go through.

For the Red Sox, Machado would add power to a lineup greatly in need of it, and it does not hurt that he plays spectacular defense as well.

Still, there are all kinds of things that can derail a potential deal.

As noted earlier, the Orioles would likely want to receive more than a few quality prospects in exchange for Machado. The Red Sox do not really have the most impressive collection of prospects at the moment, and if they want Machado, they may have to give up one of the high-upside young players already on the team.

Would the Red Sox really be comfortable with having outfielder Andrew Benintendi or third baseman Rafael Devers headline a potential trade for Machado? Maybe, though giving up one of those players plus some other notable prospects would be a high price to pay for a player who the team is only guaranteed to have for one season.

Again, considering the events that transpired between Machado and the Red Sox last season, it is hard to say with plenty of confidence that he will stay in Boston should the team trade for him.

Trading for Machado would be a high-risk though potentially high-reward move for the Red Sox. But whether or not the franchise would be willing to take that risk is going to be interesting to see.

Also, even if the Red Sox become willing to take the risk and give up the players they need to for Machado, there is still a chance that a different team also interested in the current Oriole can swoop in and make a better offer. The Chicago White Sox are reportedly interested in acquiring Machado too, and their prospect pool is significantly deeper and more impressive than the one Boston has.

There is a chance that Machado does end up getting traded to the Red Sox, but at this point, that still seems like a highly unlikely outcome for this current situation.