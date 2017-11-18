MLB Trade Rumors: Why the New York Yankees May Be Interested in Adding Jurickson Profar

Profar was formerly the top prospect in all of baseball

Wikimedia Commons/Keith Allison Jurickson Profar with the Texas Rangers in August of 2016

For a certain stretch of time, Jurickson Profar, who is currently a member of the Texas Rangers, held one of the most coveted distinctions in all of baseball.

A few years back, Profar's name could often be seen at the top of prospect lists.

Baseball America listed Profar as the best prospect in baseball back in February of 2013, ahead of future stars such as Carlos Correa, Francisco Lindor, Noah Syndergaard and several other players who eventually became Major Leaguers.

MinorLeagueBall.com also had Profar as their top prospect in March of 2013, while MLB.com's 2012 Prospect Watch gave him the same distinction.

Unfortunately for Profar, his Major League career has not gone as well as those top prospect designations predicted.

Since making his debut in 2012, Profar has struggled to produce in the Majors. So far, he has an underwhelming career batting line of 229/309/329 as noted in Baseball-Reference.

Still, even given his inability to produce at the Major League level thus far, at least one team has reportedly shown a bit of interest in the 24-year-old switch hitter.

According to a recent report from Joel Sherman of the New York Post, Profar has caught the attention of the New York Yankees.

Given Profar's struggles and the fact that the Yankees do not really have a spot in the lineup available for him to occupy at the moment, the news that the team is interested in trading for him might seem strange.

In some ways though, the Yankees being interested in adding Profar is understandable.

There is a reason for why Profar was once hailed as the game's top prospect, as he is a very talented player. By dealing for Profar now, the Yankees could be buying low on a talented player who may be able to benefit from a change of scenery.

While Profar may be seen as a failed prospect by some Rangers fans, in New York, however, he can blend in as just one of the guys, with other players such as Aaron Judge, Didi Gregorius and even that team's own top prospect in Gleyber Torres getting most of the attention.

Profar is certainly skilled enough to turn things around, and the Yankees may be thinking that way as well.

More news about the latest MLB trade rumors should be made available soon.