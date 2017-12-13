'Modern Family' Season 10 Spoilers: What's Next for the Pritchetts?

Facebook/ModernFamily Promotional photo for "Modern Family."

Jay (Ed O'Neill) and his family still have one last season to show how crazy they really are in the final installment of "Modern Family."

For fans of the series, season 10 is going to be a bittersweet experience to watch. It has been previously announced that the ABC show would wrap up after a nine-year run. In August last year, series co-writer Christopher Lloyd said that they have yet to discuss how they want the storyline to end. He hinted, though, that they would probably go with a huge family event to cap off the run, just like what they did in the pilot episode that aired in 2009.

Lloyd also said that when it comes to the Pritchett family, there a lot to be explored. The members have their own little storyline going and they always enjoy exploring their different facets. Although it would be sad to say goodbye to the cast and crew, Lloyd said that they all felt it was time to let go. Reaching ten seasons is an accomplishment they are proud of.

"There is so much more to explore in the lives of this family, and so many pressing needs in the lives of our own actual families to go on ignoring, that this timing could not have worked out any better. Truly, it's a humbling experience. Ty Burrell has already pointed out that Alexander the Great's entire reign only lasted eight and a half years (326-317 B.C.), so yes, everyone is deeply humbled by this," Lloyd said.

Season 9 ended with the usual petty incidents within the family. Jay and Claire (Julie Bowen) had a nice chat on validation and giving credit where credit was due when she landed a huge deal for Pritchett's Closets. The old man wanted to be acknowledged for his hard work before he passed on the reigns to his daughter. Elsewhere, Mitch (Jesse Tyler Ferguson) got his revenge on Cam's (Eric Stonestreet) sister, Pam (Dana Powell), when her ex-boyfriend, Bo (James Van Der Beek) arrived.

"Modern Family" season 10 has no air date yet.