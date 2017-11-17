'Modern Family' Season 9 Cast News, Spoilers: Coldplay's Chris Martin to Guest Star in 'Brushes With Celebrity'

REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI Coldplay's Chris Martin is set to appear in an episode of 'Modern Family.'

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin is set to guest star in an upcoming episode of "Modern Family" season 9.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the singer is set to appear as himself in the Nov. 29 episode of the sitcom, which is titled "Brushes With Celebrity." The episode will see the whole clan recounting the times they met celebrities.

Phil (Ty Burrell), for one, encountered his musical hero while trying to sell the English crooner a house. However, the situation will be a bit more humiliating then exciting for the Dunphy patriarch due to an "embarrassing health issue," which is described in the synopsis as an "intense pain radiating from a very inconvenient part of his body."

Martin, who is currently touring Coldplay's seventh studio album "A Head Full of Dreams," is said to have a more important role in the episode than just a simple cameo. A photo still from the episode shows Phil and the "Everglow" singer laughing together.

As for the other celebrities in the episode, the publication revealed that James Van Der Beek, Vanessa Williams, and Nathan Lane will all be making appearances.

The synopsis also states that Jay's (Ed O'Neill) encounter with one of America's biggest football icons will make jury duty a bit more interesting, while Manny's (Rico Rodriguez) experience with his favorite playwright will not go as he wishes.

"Modern Family" was renewed through season 10 earlier this year, though there have been no talks of possibly extending it beyond that. Should the Emmy Award-winning comedy series end, though, Burrell may retire from acting altogether, reports PEOPLE. Burrell told Haute Living Los Angeles that he does not want to be away from his kids anymore.

"Honestly, I've been taking my lumps as a producer and really enjoying learning how to do that. I think I'm not really willing to travel very much anymore, or miss too many dinners away from my kids. [So] there's a possibility that I may step away from performing altogether when the show is over," he said.

"Modern Family" season 9 airs Wednesdays, at 9 p.m. EST on ABC.