Mom pressured to take abortion drugs says a pregnancy center saved her baby's life

A mother who felt pressured by her husband to take the abortion pill at nine weeks into her pregnancy says a Las Vegas pregnancy center helped save her child's life after she experienced regret.

During a press call on Monday, nurse Jessica Williams said she was preparing to divorce her husband in 2022 during a period she described as "one of the hardest seasons of [her] life." While she and her husband were separated, Williams met another man and became pregnant with his child. Williams said her husband demanded that she have an abortion so they could attempt to reconcile their marriage.

"The pressure, confusion and emotional turmoil were overwhelming," Williams recalled during the call with reporters hosted by the pro-life research organization Charlotte Lozier Institute to highlight its 2025 "National Pregnancy Center Report."

"In my moments of fear, confusion, and pressure from my husband, I ordered the abortion pills online. No doctor, no ultrasound, no medical oversight."

She took the first drug, mifepristone, as her husband watched to make sure that she took it. "Almost immediately, I felt a warm sensation over my womb that would come and go. A sensation that no medical provider has ever been able to explain," Williams said. "It felt like my baby was being protected." As a nurse, the reality of what she had done hit her hard, and she began "spiraling" as she remembered how mifepristone works by blocking progesterone, a hormone needed to sustain the pregnancy.

"I realized that if my baby was still alive, taking the second pill, the misoprostol, would cause me to push out my living baby, who would experience its last breaths and heartbeat outside of the womb in the toilet," Williams stated.

"I couldn't do it. I immediately began searching for help, praying there was a way to undo what I had done," she continued.

A Google search directed her to First Choice Pregnancy Services, where she confirmed that her baby was still alive through a free ultrasound. It was through the pregnancy center that Williams underwent the abortion pill reversal treatment, which she credits with saving her baby's life.

The 2025 National Pregnancy Center Report found that 2,775 pregnancy centers nationwide had helped women like Williams by providing over $452 million worth of medical care and other supportive services in 2024. That same year, 29% of pregnancy centers (808) offered the Abortion Pill Reversal treatment, and 77% (2,147) provided post-abortion support.

CLI conducted the study in partnership with Care Net, Heartbeat International, National Institute of Family and Life Advocates and Focus on the Family Option Ultrasound Program.

"But their support didn't end with the reversal — it extended far beyond that moment," Williams said about the Las Vegas pregnancy center. "They provided diapers, material support, emotional and spiritual support groups, parenting resources, community connections, and just so much practical help in general."

"It was a level of compassion that carried me through my entire pregnancy," she added.

According to Williams, all she had to do to obtain the abortion drugs was pull up an application and complete a questionnaire, and she received a package containing mifepristone and misoprostol, the two drugs in the chemical abortion pill regimen.

"[First Choice Pregnancy Services] greeted me gently, and they were nonjudgmental," Williams said about her experience. "They provided a safe, calm space for me, emotionally and spiritually."

"A woman there connected with me, related to my story, and understood the pressure and fear I had been under," she added. "They gave me information and education without pushing me in any direction."

Williams's daughter, Kaylee, is 3 years old now and didn't suffer any side effects due to the mifepristone or the abortion pill reversal process, the mother said.

Even though three years have gone by since she sought help from First Choice, the mother has maintained a relationship with the staff.

"My daughter is happy, healthy and thriving because of organizations like First Choice that believe women need and deserve real help, real solutions and real hope," she said.

In addition to Williams, the press call featured Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America President Marjorie Dannenfelser, CLI Executive Director Karen Czarnecki and Rep. Michelle Fischbach, R-Minn.

Dannenfelser stressed that pregnancy resource centers are the "beating heart of the pro-life movement." She explained that their work has always been "vital," even before the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

A CLI study published in 2023 found that 60% of women who reported they had a history of abortion said that they would have preferred to have given birth if they had more emotional support or financial security.

"When we have the courage to ask the questions of real women in the real world, this is what we find over and over and over again," Dannenfelser asserted, adding that pregnancy centers address the "roots" of their clients' problems when it comes to addiction, homelessness, abuse and other issues.

"And that is what love is, and this is certainly not what Planned Parenthood and big abortion have to offer these women," the pro-life leader asserted.

"No matter how nuanced, difficult, or painful the moment she is going through, the answer that this movement has is to make sure she gets a pill home alone, or that her boyfriend or abusive husband gets a pill and slips it into her drink," she added.