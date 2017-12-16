'Monster Hunter: World' News: Get to Know Some of the Important NPCs in the Game

Capcom Unity 'Monster Hunter: World" will be released for consoles on Jan. 26

Early next year, "Monster Hunter: World" players will be thrown into a foreign environment and tasked with taking down many of the mighty beasts that inhabit it.

It is obviously going to be a big undertaking, and that is why developers are including non-player characters in the game who will be helping them out.

The commander is the one leading the Research Commission in the New World, and considering that he has over 40 years of experience, he certainly seems like the right man for the job. As seen in the game's official website, the commander is a level-headed individual most of the time, though there are also those moments when he can be a bit reckless.

Players will also meet their handler inside the game, and she is probably going to be the NPC they talk to the most. The handler is curious and courageous and her optimism also helps to inspire the Hunters she works with. Players will be talking to her quite a bit as they attempt to get a better handle on their new surroundings.

Also present and ready to help players is the field team leader, the commander's grandson who can help players out by guiding them in the New World.

There are some other "Monster Hunter: World" NPCs featured in the game who players will encounter.

The Sword Master is a highly skilled veteran hunter who prefers his trusty longsword over any kind of new weapon presented to him, DualShockers reported. The Field Master is another helpful veteran, and she is incredibly knowledgeable about the different environments in the game.

Another NPC included in the game is the Wyverian Hunter, though he is apparently nowhere to be found early on.

Lastly, players looking for a meal can talk to the chef and ask him to whip up something special.

Players will be able to meet the different NPCs inside "Monster Hunter: World" as soon as the game is released for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on Jan. 26.